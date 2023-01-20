WWE 2K23 leak reveals John Cena cover art and release date

A leak via the Microsoft Store suggests WWE 2K23 will launch in March, with John Cena attached as the title’s cover star.

Last year’s WWE 2K22 release proved an important one for 2K Games’ long-running wrestling franchise. The title launched nearly two years after the critically panned WWE 2K20, itself a significant entry given longtime developer Yuke’s departure after 2K19.

2K Games’ next wrestling game could be a major release, too. After all, AEW: Fight Forever is also slated to hit stores in 2023 and may very well provide steep competition.

While 2K remains mum about its forthcoming WWE-branded sports game, leaked information has shed light on what fans should expect.

WWE 2K23 leak points to John Cena as the cover star

On Friday, January 20, reliable leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia shared datamined information about WWE 2K23 in a since-removed Twitter post.

The details in question, mined from the Microsoft Store’s backend, revealed the game’s cross-gen edition will launch across Xbox on March 17, 2023. Presumably, this marks the date on which all versions will release.

In addition, the leak depicted John Cena as the WWE 2K23 cover star. It seems the vast majority of social media posts have been hit with copyright strikes for showcasing the image.

Still, it depicted the superstar in a green tee and hat against a blue and red background, while performing his iconic “You Can’t See Me” pose. Whether or not John Cena will appear on the cover art of just the cross-gen edition is not yet clear.

As always, the above should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being. When 2K Games will formally announce its plans for the new WWE title presently remains unknown.

However, many fans have high hopes that the airing of Royal Rumble on January 28 will include a WWE 2K23 reveal.