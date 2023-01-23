How to get WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny: Pre-order bonus guide

In announcing WWE 2K23, 2K Games unleashed details about the special editions and pre-order bonus, the latter of which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character. Here’s everything you need to know about how to collect this particular bonus item.

While 2K Games kept quiet about the new title for quite some time, leaks from late last week revealed John Cena as the WWE 2K23 cover star.

2K Games has officially confirmed as much and unveiled the game’s March 17 due date for consoles and PC.

Of course, such news also came with information concerning pre-order bonuses and special editions, all of which receive a breakdown below.

How to get playable Bad Bunny in WWE 2K23

WWE 2K fans looking to secure the Bad Bunny-centric content need only to pre-order any version of the game. That includes the Icon, Deluxe, Standard, and Cross-Gen Digital editions.

Pre-ordering grants access to the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which comes complete with the playable Bad Bunny character and 1x Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card. Pre-purchasing options have already gone live across the PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox digital storefronts.

At the time of writing, the crew at 2K Games has yet to showcase the design of Bad Bunny’s in-game character.

2K Games WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition key art

2K Games announcement also confirmed a whole host of wrestlers that will join John Cena on the roster. In addition to Bad Bunny, then, WWE 2K23 players can also look forward to playable wrestlers such as Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Meanwhile, teased game modes range from MyGM and MyFaction to MyRise and Universe, the latter of which is receiving an overhauled story system.