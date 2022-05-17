WWE 2K22 update 1.12 patch notes: 7 new wrestlers added & MyRISE changes

A new update has been released for WWE 2K22 as patch 1.12 is unleashed on the wrestling simulator. Here’s everything we know about the patch.
It has become a widely accepted consensus that WWE 2K22 is one of the best wrestling simulators to come from the franchise in a long time.
Getting the franchise back on track, WWE 2K22 was a return to form as the gameplay, mechanic, graphics, and the return of beloved modes like MyGM. But with all its glory, the game was riddled with game-breaking bugs.
2K has released patch 1.12 in hopes of remedying these bugs and even making some long-awaited additions.
Advertisement
WWE 2K22 update: Main fixes
Announced via a tweet from the official WWE 2K22 Twitter account, patch 1.12 was released on May 16, 2022.
Three of the patch’s most significant focuses added more playable MyRISE characters, new moves to the Signature and Finisher categories, plus improvements to the game’s gameplay, visual fidelity, and mechanics.
WWE 2K22’s fan base complained about the game’s lack of playable MyRISE characters, such as wrestlers like Shawn Michaels and Shinsuke Nakamura. They were included in the game mode but weren’t playable, but the patch remedies that issue.
The patch also grants fixes to the game’s mechanics, such as the collision and the targeting systems, with new additions to the number of available Signatures and Finishers.
Advertisement
WWE 2K22 1.12 update: Full patch notes
As previously mentioned in WWE 2K22’s initial tweet, there were many more changes and issues that the latest patch fixed.
Here is a more detailed look into the patch notes of WWE 2K22’s update 1.12:
GENERAL
- Added the following Superstars as playable throughout the game
Alexa Bliss ’20
Shinsuke Nakamura
King Booker
King Corbin
Dominik Dijakovic
Nikki Cross
Shawn Michaels ’18
- Support for the upcoming DLC 2 release
- Several stability improvements
GAMEPLAY
- Various adjustments to moves to improve collision and targeting
- Fixed warping and deforming when performing Elbow Drop
- Added several moves to Signature and Finisher categories
- Fixed a bug that would allow attributes to be set higher than 100
- Fixed a bug that would allow rollouts to occur during specific handicap matches
- Fixed bugs that would cause certain springboards to not be in sync when playing Elimination Chamber matches
- Fixed a bug that would cause Superstars to “float” when performing various attacks on the ladder
- Improved barricade hit reactions
- Fixed bugs that caused weapon damage to sometimes not register correctly
- Fixed a bug that prevented Middle Rope finishers from functioning
- Fixed a crash that can occur when playing a 4way tornado tag match
#WWE2K22 Patch Update 1.12 is LIVE!
⭐ Added playable MyRISE characters
⭐ Added several moves to the Signature and Finisher categories
⭐ Various improvements and enhancements
AND MORE!
— #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) May 16, 2022
GRAPHICS
- Added a description of PC Graphics settings
Online
- Improved stability when accepting invites throughout the title.
- Fixed issue which prevented downloading of Superstars based on shared crowd signs.
Create
- Various tweaks and improvements to CAS parts to improve clipping bugs
- Crash fix for editing base custom side plates when lettering has been applied to them
- Fix a crash that can occur when copying side plates after making changes to them
MyRISE
- Fixed a crash that can occur during the Kendo Karnage storyline
Universe
- Fixed a bug that prevented minor shows from being created
- Fixed a crash that can occur when transitioning from the edit superstar menus in Universe and Create a Moveset
- Fixed a crash when deleting custom images that are in use within Universe modes
That’s all for the patch notes for the latest WWE2K22 update, and we expect more to arrive in the future.
Here is some more WWE2K22 content for you to enjoy:
WWE 2K22: All match types and stipulations | WWE 2K22 PlayStation Trophies & Xbox Achievements list | WWE 2K22: How to light a table on fire | WWE 2K22: How to get weapons from under the ring
Advertisement