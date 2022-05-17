WWE 2K22 update 1.12 patch notes: 7 new wrestlers added & MyRISE changes

A new update has been released for WWE 2K22 as patch 1.12 is unleashed on the wrestling simulator. Here’s everything we know about the patch.

It has become a widely accepted consensus that WWE 2K22 is one of the best wrestling simulators to come from the franchise in a long time.

Getting the franchise back on track, WWE 2K22 was a return to form as the gameplay, mechanic, graphics, and the return of beloved modes like MyGM. But with all its glory, the game was riddled with game-breaking bugs.

2K has released patch 1.12 in hopes of remedying these bugs and even making some long-awaited additions.

WWE 2K22 update: Main fixes

Announced via a tweet from the official WWE 2K22 Twitter account, patch 1.12 was released on May 16, 2022.

Three of the patch’s most significant focuses added more playable MyRISE characters, new moves to the Signature and Finisher categories, plus improvements to the game’s gameplay, visual fidelity, and mechanics.

WWE 2K22’s fan base complained about the game’s lack of playable MyRISE characters, such as wrestlers like Shawn Michaels and Shinsuke Nakamura. They were included in the game mode but weren’t playable, but the patch remedies that issue.

The patch also grants fixes to the game’s mechanics, such as the collision and the targeting systems, with new additions to the number of available Signatures and Finishers.

WWE 2K22 1.12 update: Full patch notes

As previously mentioned in WWE 2K22’s initial tweet, there were many more changes and issues that the latest patch fixed.

Here is a more detailed look into the patch notes of WWE 2K22’s update 1.12:

GENERAL

Added the following Superstars as playable throughout the game

Alexa Bliss ’20

Shinsuke Nakamura

King Booker

King Corbin

Dominik Dijakovic

Nikki Cross

Shawn Michaels ’18

Support for the upcoming DLC 2 release

Several stability improvements

GAMEPLAY

Various adjustments to moves to improve collision and targeting

Fixed warping and deforming when performing Elbow Drop

Added several moves to Signature and Finisher categories

Fixed a bug that would allow attributes to be set higher than 100

Fixed a bug that would allow rollouts to occur during specific handicap matches

Fixed bugs that would cause certain springboards to not be in sync when playing Elimination Chamber matches

Fixed a bug that would cause Superstars to “float” when performing various attacks on the ladder

Improved barricade hit reactions

Fixed bugs that caused weapon damage to sometimes not register correctly

Fixed a bug that prevented Middle Rope finishers from functioning

Fixed a crash that can occur when playing a 4way tornado tag match

GRAPHICS

Added a description of PC Graphics settings

Online

Improved stability when accepting invites throughout the title.

Fixed issue which prevented downloading of Superstars based on shared crowd signs.

Create

Various tweaks and improvements to CAS parts to improve clipping bugs

Crash fix for editing base custom side plates when lettering has been applied to them

Fix a crash that can occur when copying side plates after making changes to them

MyRISE

Fixed a crash that can occur during the Kendo Karnage storyline

Universe

Fixed a bug that prevented minor shows from being created

Fixed a crash that can occur when transitioning from the edit superstar menus in Universe and Create a Moveset

Fixed a crash when deleting custom images that are in use within Universe modes

That’s all for the patch notes for the latest WWE2K22 update, and we expect more to arrive in the future.

