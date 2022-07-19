WWE 2K22 changes Logan Paul’s rare Pikachu card to a picture of himself

Ryan Lemay . 35 minutes ago

Logan Paul headlined the latest WWE 2K22 DLC, and 2K included an interesting easter egg for Paul’s ring attire.

WWE 2K22’s latest DLC, “The Whole Dam Pack,” added Logan Paul, Machine Gun Kelly, and WWE legend Rob Van Dam to the game. WWE 2K22 has already released several DLC packs with a massive roster.

Logan Paul officially signed a multi-year WWE contract on June 30 and made his first official appearance as a WWE wrestler on July 18. It was confirmed that the Miz and Logan Paul would face off at the WWE summer pay-per-view Summer Slam on July 30.

Paul made a shocking debut at Wrestlemania 38, where he brandished a Pikachu Pokemon card worth over $5 million around his neck. WWE 2K22 Included the same necklace but added its own twist.

WWE 2K22 changes Logan Paul’s Pikachu necklace

In Logan Paul’s WWE 2K22 entrance, his Pikachu necklace was replaced by a card with his own face on it. 2K still included Paul’s iconic black and yellow outfit.

One Reddit user pointed out that the card of himself is actually a picture of his MyFaction card. MyFaction is a game mode in WWE 2K22 that is 2K’s take on the popular sports video game mode Ultimate Team.

Players collect cards featuring their favorite men’s and women’s wrestlers from different eras and battle against other players online.

WWE Network Logan Paul looked like a star at WrestleMania 38.

People praised 2K’s creative utilization of Paul’s MyFaction card. One commenter said, “I was wondering what they would replace the Pokemon card with, and they came up with something clever.”

Other users were very impressed with how good Paul’s attire looked in-game. Paul has made a very strong first impression in the WWE, and his career is just starting.