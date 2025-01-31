WWE 2K is finally coming to mobile for first time ever but there’s a catch

For the first time ever, WWE 2K will be playable on mobile devices but don’t get too excited because there’s a massive catch.

WWE 2K25 is almost here, the next installment in the wrestling video game franchise is set to shake things up in a big way, with new match types, a giant roster, and more included.

While the franchise has always been exclusive to console and PC gamers, it has just been announced that WWE 2K will finally be playable on mobile devices for the first time ever.

However, there’s a slight catch to this historic decision and it’s all related to the WWE’s recent deal with streaming platform Netflix.

WWE 2K is coming to mobile devices but only for Netflix users

As revealed in an X post (formerly Twitter) on the official Netflix Games account, the WWE 2K franchise will now be playable on phones but only for those subscribed to the streaming service.

Confirmed by WWE superstar CM Punk, “get ready for the ultimate smackdown from the comfort of your phone…Prepare to become the champion of Netflix Games with WWE 2K on mobile.”

WWE 2K will launch on mobile in late 2025, but a specific date or window has not yet been revealed. What’s more, it’s still unclear which specific games will be available to play on Netflix Games.

Netflix has dabbled in the world of gaming in recent years, building a roster of over 80 exclusive projects, including multiple Stranger Things and Squid Game titles.

Given WWE 2K25 will drop on March 14, 2025, it would make sense for the new title to be included. However, Netflix Games may also streamline previous entries into one complete experience for players.

Regardless, this is a huge shift for the franchise and it’ll be interesting to see how the WWE 2K games run on mobile and if they will include all the same features as the console and PC versions.