Aalto in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Aalto is one of the 4-star characters available immediately after Wuthering Waves’ launch date. Here’s everything you need to know regarding his element, weapon, and more.

The anticipated gacha title, Wuthering Waves, will be released on May 22, 2024. Like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves will have a huge character roster featuring 4-star and 5-star units.

Baizhi, Lingyang, and Aalto are a few examples of characters that will become available after the game launches.

If you’re wondering whether you should add Aalto to your Wuthering Waves team, keep reading for more information.

Aalto will be released as a 4-star character alongside the game’s launch date on May 22, 2024.

Who is Aalto in Wuthering Waves?

Aalto is an Information Broker invited to join the Black Shores, a mysterious organization focused on gathering intel. Both Aalto and Encore work for the Black Shores as Consultants, making them close allies.

Aalto Element in Wuthering Waves

Aalto is a 4-star Aero Congenital Resonator in Wuthering Waves. He can manipulate Mist and a Mist Avatar to taunt enemies and cause Aero damage. The Mist Avatar can gain some of Aalto’s health and generate six Mist Bullets.

Aalto weapon in Wuthering Waves

Aalto is a Pistols user in Wuthering Waves. He can perform consecutive shots, with the fourth Basic Attack creating Mist. When bullets pass through Mist, they deal Aero damage to opponents.

Aalto Wuthering Waves trailer

In September 2023, Wuthering Waves posted Aalto’s Resonator Showcase on its official YouTube channel. Fans praised Aalto’s goofiness in the comment section and the video’s incredible transition. You can check out the footage below: