WoW Tank takes powerful weapon from DPS after epic Season of Discovery karma

Loot drama has played such a big part in World of Warcraft over the years that it feels almost like it was baked into the game’s design. Just as stories of ninja looting and betrayal can provide comedic relief, sometimes karma plays its part in dividing the best gear in the game. Season of Discovery is no exception.

When Retail WoW switched to a loot system that rewarded individuals personally, much of the scope for arguments about who deserves which item was lost. The game has since changed back, and rolling on items is a thing again, with many arguing that group experiences are far better for it.

Of course, this system was never lost in Classic versions of the game, and there have been plenty of stories in which arguments over gear have torn apart groups. Season of Discovery has done little to change this landscape, and stories of issues between players are emerging all the time.

Now, one player has shared their experience in Blackfathom Deeps, and it’s a brilliant example of karma in WoW.

Cunning Tank scoops powerful 2H weapon in Season of Discovery

In a post on Reddit, one user told the story of a recent run in Season of Discovery’s flagship 10-man raid adaptation.

The brilliant tale follows the Tank as he loses multiple item rolls to a DPS who was rolling on the gear despite the pieces being better suited to the other role. The DPS justified this by saying that the items were the second BiS, despite them arguably being the best available to the Tank.

Then, some Season of Discovery karma kicked in. A highly-coveted 2H weapon dropped from the Aku’mai boss that would have been perfect for the antagonist DPS player. He lost out, though, after the Tank rolled on the item, citing that 2H tanking is particularly strong at the moment. This turning of their own rules against them was enough to send the DPS into a spiral of rage and disappointment.

Comments under the post were unsurprisingly lacking in sympathy for the DPS, with many suggesting further mockery might be in order. One said: “Every time you see that guy, equip the sword, press Z, and RP walk around him. Even when you’re 60th.”

Others pointed out that, with the current meta, the 2H sword is arguably the BiS for the Tank anyway. One said: “Are you a Paladin tank? I mean, 100%, that sword is your BiS. No one is using sword and board right now for tanking. The difference between me (tank pally) and our ret pally is like 2-3 talent points into parry, and I use HoR rune instead of crusader strike.”

With Season of Discovery set to enter a new phase at some point over the next two months, further experiences and loot are likely to bring more stories like the above for players to enjoy.