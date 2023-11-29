WoW Season of Discovery complete Hunter Rune guide

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery is set to change much about the Classic version of Azeroth that so many hold dear. Chief among these is the addition of Rune Engravings, and there’s a lot to know.

For those who are unaware, Runes can be discovered in the open world, and players can earn them by completing unspecified challenges, from simple fights to puzzles. Once they are unlocked, the Runes will unlock buffs and additional abilities.

The importance of these going into Season of Discovery is difficult to overstate, with some even allowing certain classes to operate in previously impossible roles. The locations and methods for earning these Runes will remain a secret until launch, and these guides will preserve that in the interim to maintain the integrity of the hunt to uncover them.

With all that in mind, here is a complete list of the effects of all Hunter Runes in Season of Discovery.

Full Hunter Rune list and effects in Season of Discovery

Thus far, there are twelve confirmed Runes that Hunters can track down when the game launches. Beyond that, four other Runes have been datamined, though their status within Season of Discovery on release is currently unknown. We will list the confirmed Runes first, but fair spoiler warning that this article will also detail the datamined Runes in a subsequent section.

Confirmed Hunter Runes

Glove Runes

Aspect of the Lion Instant The Hunter takes on the aspects of a lion, increasing total stats by 10% for all nearby allies and increasing total stats for the Hunter by an additional 10%. Only one Aspect can be active at a time.

Lone Wolf Instant You deal 25% increased damage with all attacks while you do not have an active pet.

Master Marksman Instant Increases your critical strike chance by 5%, and reduces the Mana cost of all your Shot abilities by 25%.

Cobra Strikes Instant Your critical hits with Shot abilities cause your pet’s next 2 special attacks to hit critically.



Chest Runes

Carve Instant A sweeping attack that strikes all enemies in front of you for 50% weapon damage.

Explosive Shot Instant You fire an explosive charge into the enemy target, dealing 81-98 Fire damage. The charge will blast the target every second for an additional 2 sec. Cooldown shared with Arcane Shot.

Chimera Shot Instant You deal 125% weapon damage, refreshing the current Sting on your target and triggering an effect: Serpent Sting – Instantly deals 40% of the damage done by your Serpent Sting. Viper Sting – Instantly restores mana to you equal to 60% of the total amount drained by your Viper Sting. Scorpid Sting – Attempts to Disarm the target for 10 sec. This effect cannot occur more than once per 1 minute.

Beast Mastery Instant Your pet’s damage and health increase by 30%, and its Focus regeneration by 80%. In addition, your pet’s Growl now also Taunts the target to attack it for 3 sec.



Datamined Hunter Runes

Deer Musk Instant Your Tame Beast ability also works on Deer (as companion pet)

Prairie Dog Musk Instant Your Tame Beast ability also works on Prairie Dogs (as companion pet)

Rabbit Musk Instant Your Tame Beast ability also works on Rabbits (as companion pet)

Adder Pheromone Instant Your Tame Beast ability also works on Adders (as companion pet)



Be sure to check back in, as this and all of Dexerto’s other Season of Discovery guides are updated after release. To find out exactly when that is in your area, our full table of release dates and times can be found here:

