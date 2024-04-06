WoW: Season of Discovery changes bring significant Sunken Temple nerfs

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery has now entered its third phase, and there are a lot of changes from earlier portions of the game. As such, there are a few areas that need attention from the developers and the first round of updates has now rolled out as a result.

The Sunken Temple is serving as the centerpiece location for raiding in Phase 3. Unfortunately for some, it has proved to be immensely difficult for many to conquer. Though it has now been defeated in its entirety, many feel it was overturned by the developer.

As such, this initial batch of updates addresses both boss and trash health pools in The Sunken Temple, as well as more general changes to Season of Discovery as a whole.

Season of Discovery Phase 3 full hotfix list

The full list of changes implemented thus far, are as follows: