WoW player “done” with WSG in Season of Discovery as Hunters & Priests run amok

One of the great joys of Classic World of Warcraft is the stripped-back PvP experience that rewards skillful use of the chosen class. Now, one player has sworn never to queue for a battleground again after getting destroyed in Season of Discovery.

For those who don’t know, Season of Discovery is Blizzard’s closest approximation of the highly requested Classic+. One of the main features is the class system, which has been overhauled via the Rune Engraving system.

This system allows players to imbue their gear with new abilities and passive buffs, massively altering the landscape from the original game in the process. Thus far, two of the biggest beneficiaries have been Hunters and Priests, who are currently outdoing the other classes for damage and healing output respectively.

Now, one player has taken to social media to claim that this has gone too far in the beloved Warsong Gulch battleground.

Hunters and Priests are causing considerable issues in WSG

In a post on Reddit, the battleground WoW player shared that they are giving up on the activity in its current form in Season of Discovery.

In an unusual change for Reddit, the OP was met with near-universal agreement from beleaguered players of other classes in WSG. One said: “I agree with you 100% scorpions are parsing right now. It’s been nine days or something since launch though. Give them some time.”

Another added that it could kill their enjoyment of the game quickly, saying: “I’m absolutely loving SoD right now but, ngl, I can see the Scorpid bulls**t killing this love real fast. Don’t see myself sitting around for months with this thing going. And it’s WoW we are talking about, something like 60% of people who are not Scorpid Hunters already, are considering rolling one. The cap is 25, it’s not like some big-time investment, especially for hunters.”

The developers behind Season of Discovery have already nerfed Hunters and are likely to continue to do so until they are considered less relatively overpowered. With the next phase not set to start until at least the end of January 2024, there is plenty of time to bring the classes closer to parity.