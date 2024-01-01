WoW New Year event gives huge Spirit buff in Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery has changed a lot about the original Vanilla formula and new seasonal buffs could turn the current meta on its head.

World buffs have been present in Classic WoW since the beginning and can be earned by completing certain objectives. Whether it be to kill a certain enemy, complete a quest or speak to an NPC, these buffs provide uniquely powerful bonuses to players.

The nature of Season of Discovery has left it open to its own interpretation of the buffs system. With so many new abilities and powers in the game already, adding further buffs and ways to attain them seems like a logical next step.

Now, new buffs related to the New Year celebrations have been discovered, and they provide huge boosts to players who secure them.

List of Season of Discovery New Year buffs and how to get them

In a post on Reddit, one user shared the list of buffs that have been discovered so far, and how to attain them.

Infatuation: Type /kiss while targeting a NYE reveler following the fireworks display in one of the major cities in Azeroth. This will provide a staggering +50 Spirit.

Toasting Goblet: Each hour after 6pm, players can click one of the goblets on the tables after the fireworks displays in the major cities. This rewards players with a Toasting Goblet which in turn grants the Toast buff, providing players with +20 Stamina.

Celebrate Good Times!: Use /dance on a NYE reveler to gain +10% to all stats.

All of the above buffs last for 30 minutes and should offer enough time to complete those particularly tricky objectives. It’s unclear at this point whether there are more buffs that can be attained, with the community working hard to uncover any they may have missed.

As a one-day event, there is not long left to claim these monumental buffs before heading out to face the dangers of Azeroth.