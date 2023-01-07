WoW Dragonflight players demand devs adjust ‘unbalanced’ Mythic+ timers

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

World of Warcraft Dragonflight players have shared their frustrations with the title’s Mythic+ timers, claiming that they’re incredibly unbalanced between Azure Vaults and Shadowmoon Burial Grounds.

Dragonflight has earned itself plenty of praise among the World of Warcraft community. Asmongold, for example, called it a “massive step up” from the Shadowlands expansion. Additional praise also came from an efforts to maximize deaf representation in the expansion.

And while criticism seems to be at a historic low, Dragonflight players have found a serious problem with the design of some Mythic+ dungeons. More specifically, players have taken issue with the time limits.

Article continues after ad

For those unaware, Mythic+ difficulty dungeons in WoW require the party to beat the dungeon in a specified time limit, clear a minimum % of mobs in the dungeon, and of course, beat all the bosses. The timer thus becomes the most important aspect, as you need to optimize for the shortest possible run.

Reddit user Yuuffy pointed out in a Reddit thread that beating Shadowmoon Burial Grounds on Mythic+ allows your party to die over 30 times and still make it in time, but let your entire party die 2 times in Azure Vaults and you won’t make it.

WoW Dragonflight players baffled by Mythic+ dungeon timers

Many players agreed with the original poster, bringing up stories supporting how ridiculously forgiving the Shadowmoon Burial Ground Mythic+ timer is compared to other dungeons.

Article continues after ad

“Played a 15 SBG recently where the tank lost his internet connection right after Sadana and had to run over to his friend’s house with his laptop to keep playing,” commented one player. “Still timed it with 2 minutes to spare.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Others confirmed that running Azure Vaults on Mythic+ is needlessly ruthless. “Azure vault has like 2 trilion mobs,” points out one user.

Others displayed a lack of faith in Blizzard fixing it anytime soon, with one commenting sarcstically: “Don’t worry it will be fixed in 2 years.”

We can’t say for sure what the future brings to the Dragonflight expansion, but for now, it seems pretty solid, despite a misstep here and there.

Article continues after ad

For more Dragonflight updates, make sure you check out our World of Warcraft page for all the latest guides.