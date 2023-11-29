WoW developers confirms some zones are “not advisable” in Season of Discovery

Much of the excitement surrounding World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery surrounds how the familiar, Classic Azeroth will be changed. When the game launches, a lot of the world should be too dangerous to enter, a Dexerto exclusive has confirmed.

Significantly, the first phase of the game will have a cap of level 25. This will then increase to 40, 50 & eventually the usual final cap of 60. The hope from Blizzard is that this will allow more casual players to keep up and those who join later to catch up.

One of the major foreseeable consequences of this is that many zones would be far too dangerous to traverse in there original Classic form. Many speculated the level brackets could be altered to reflect this, while others hoped that would be the case, to provide a sense of realism and genuine progression.

In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, the developer has confirmed that players may have to wait a little longer to enter the more dangerous parts of the twin continents.

Level brackets in zones will remain largely the same in Season of Discovery

During our recent conversation with Lead Software Engineer Ana Resendez & Associate Production Director Clayton Stone, both confirmed that the level brackets for each zone will remain largely the same.

Stone said: “I would expect most of the zones to stay within the same scale that players are used to. As Ana already talked about, we’ve taken a look at the difficulty of mob encounters, not just in our existing zones, but in the future zones that will be incorporated as part of future level brackets. Without getting too into the specifics about the challenge of enemies in those zones, I would say that it would not be advisable to venture into those zones.”

That is not to say that players won’t be able to give it a good go, they just won’t have to if they don’t want to or can’t find a group. Resendez added: “At the end of the day, this is the Season of Discovery, so we definitely want to keep it open for the players to go and explore if they want to.

We can definitely see some challenges coming up in the community on how far they can go as level 25s. I’m just going to say though, that it’s not required to go to these zones for the discoveries. I wouldn’t expect that you need to go to very high-level zones to find a discovery for the lower levels.”

In any case, this will provide a nice sense of complimentary progression alongside the levelling system, as the world of Azeroth opens up around us. The new system may not be for everyone but it’s a bold new approach that deserves credit purely for having the guts to gamble on the change.