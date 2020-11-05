 World's first custom PS5 controller revealed with Dragon Ball Z theme - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

World’s first custom PS5 controller revealed with Dragon Ball Z theme

Published: 5/Nov/2020 21:24

by Michael Gwilliam
First-ever custom Dragon Ball Z controller
YouTube/LazaModz

Share

Dragon Ball Z PlayStation 5

The first-ever custom PlayStation 5 controller in the world has been revealed and it has an impressive Dragon Ball Z theme paying homage to series protagonist Goku.

The custom controller, designed by LaZa Modz features a nice orange and blue polish that replicates the iconic outfit worn by Goku in the manga and anime.

While the PlayStation 5 version is new, the design itself has been a best-seller for awhile. As the narrator points out, the DBZ theme has existed since the Xbox 360 variant in 2010.

“We have carried it through every generation of console and this is the look, the first look, at the PlayStation 5 version of the Dragon Ball Z controller,” he added.

DBZ PS5 controller
YouTube/LazaMods
The first-ever custom PS5 controller is DBZ themed.

On the left-hand side of the controller, the left and right buttons of the D-Pad make up the two-star Dragon Ball.

Meanwhile, on the right side, the triangle button is the four-star ball, circle is five, ‘X’ is six and square is the three-star Dragon Ball.

The seven-star and one-star balls, are not actually buttons. Rather, they are pieces of art on both sides of the handle.

Master Roshi’s symbol, which Goku wears, is in the middle of the controller.

“I think it ties the design together with the white and the blue and the black,” he explained.

The base controller would set you back $179.99, but there are some add-ons you can get to it with different types of finishes.

PS5
Sony
The PS5 launches November 12.

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch in North America, Japan, Australia, and South Korea on November 12 with Europe following a week after on November 19.

If you’re in the market for another controller in addition to the one packaged into the console, and if you’re a fan of Dragon Ball, this could be the one for you.

Of course, as the console ages, expect more and more custom controllers to be released including some with special buttons down the line.

Valorant

Valorant devs tease the idea of Agent bans in the future

Published: 5/Nov/2020 21:20

by Nate Searl
Valorant Agent bans
Riot Games

Share

Mixwell Riot Ziegler

Are there certain Agents in Valorant that you can’t stand playing against? According to Riot Ziegler, you might be able to ban those Agents at some point in the game’s future. 

Many popular games like League of Legends and Dota 2 have a “ban system” where players from each team get to ban characters so no one can play them. Bans add strategic depth to matches and prevent players from abusing overpowered characters.

Valorant is still in its early stages as a game and esport, and players are curious about its direction. While it only has 14 playable characters currently, there have already been some Agent bans in Asian tournaments.

In an interview with G2’s Oscar “Mixwell” Canellas Colocho, Valorant’s Game Director, Riot Ziegler, gave some insights on the topic.

Valorant Agent Bans
Riot Games
Valorant’s director discusses whether Agent bans are good for the game.

Valorant might have Agent bans in the future

Midway through the interview, Mixwell discusses how Asian tournaments have had Agent bans. He then asks whether or not Valorant will have a ban system for everyone in the future.

Riot Ziegler starts his answer to the question by saying, “I think right now, we’re not doing that, but I think in the future we may think about it. It really depends on how much it adds to the game versus subtracts to the game.”

He goes on to say, however, that “those decisions, I think, are hard to tell when we only have 14 characters in the game,” suggesting that there are too few Agents to consider it right now but that he isn’t ruling it out in the future.

 

It’s true that in games like League of Legends and Dota 2, there are over 150 characters to choose from, whereas Valorant only has 14. There already aren’t that many Agents to choose from and adding bans at this stage of the game would only shrink that number.

Of course, Valorant plans to add new Agents every two months with each new act which means the character pool will grow quickly. Once there are a bunch of different Agents with all sorts of unique abilities, it will become more difficult to balance and bans could really help the game.