World's first custom PS5 controller revealed with Dragon Ball Z theme - Dexerto

The first-ever custom PlayStation 5 controller in the world has been revealed and it has an impressive Dragon Ball Z theme paying homage to series protagonist Goku.

The custom controller, designed by LaZa Modz features a nice orange and blue polish that replicates the iconic outfit worn by Goku in the manga and anime.

While the PlayStation 5 version is new, the design itself has been a best-seller for awhile. As the narrator points out, the DBZ theme has existed since the Xbox 360 variant in 2010.

“We have carried it through every generation of console and this is the look, the first look, at the PlayStation 5 version of the Dragon Ball Z controller,” he added.

On the left-hand side of the controller, the left and right buttons of the D-Pad make up the two-star Dragon Ball.

Meanwhile, on the right side, the triangle button is the four-star ball, circle is five, ‘X’ is six and square is the three-star Dragon Ball.

The seven-star and one-star balls, are not actually buttons. Rather, they are pieces of art on both sides of the handle.

Master Roshi’s symbol, which Goku wears, is in the middle of the controller.

“I think it ties the design together with the white and the blue and the black,” he explained.

The base controller would set you back $179.99, but there are some add-ons you can get to it with different types of finishes.

The PlayStation 5 is set to launch in North America, Japan, Australia, and South Korea on November 12 with Europe following a week after on November 19.

If you’re in the market for another controller in addition to the one packaged into the console, and if you’re a fan of Dragon Ball, this could be the one for you.

Of course, as the console ages, expect more and more custom controllers to be released including some with special buttons down the line.