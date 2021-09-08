World War Z coming to Nintendo Switch: Release date, trailer and everything we know

After much speculation, we finally have confirmation that World War Z is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Rumors about World War Z arriving on Nintendo Switch seem to have been swirling around the internet for over a year. After an eShop listing for the game was spotted earlier this week, official confirmation was likely to follow soon after.

Of course, the game is based on the 2013 Paramount Pictures’ film of the same name starring Brad Pitt in the lead role. The movie was an adaptation of the 2006 book by Max Brooks, World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War. The novel was also a follow-up to Brooks’ earlier novel, The Zombie Survival Guide.

So, if you’re looking to slay some zombies Brad Pitt style, then we’ve got all of the information you need right here.

World War Z: Release Date

Players looking for some portable third-person zombie-slaying don’t have long to wait. Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have now confirmed that World War Z will indeed be coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 2, 2021.

World War Z: Platforms

The original game came out in 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. An updated version of the game featuring all additional content called World War Z Aftermath will also release on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows on September 21, 2021. No word on if this will release on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S as of yet.

World War Z: Trailer

The game coming to the Nintendo Switch could be a smart move by the developer and publishers. World War Z already has a sizeable player base, boasting 15 active users at the time of writing. The game bundles a single-player campaign along with a multiplayer that features several different game modes.

Check out the trailer below:

World War Z Switch pre-order options

World War Z is available to pre-order today on Nintendo Switch digitally, but will also get a physical release. Finally, there will be a Deluxe Edition coming that features a selection of bonus weapons and skins for those who pre-order.