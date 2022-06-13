Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Platforms, trailers, plot & everything we know

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a new title from Nioh developers Team Ninja and we’ve put together everything you need to know about this action-packed adventure.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase on June 12, 2022. Coming from the developers of the Nioh franchise, Team Ninja are taking players into a new dark fantasy adventure.

The Nioh games are a great sign of the quality to expect and we’ve got all the details on this promising title.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release date

Developers Team Ninja have stated that their next game will release in Early 2023, according to the debut trailer.

While we don’t have a specific date yet for the game’s release, be sure to check back in with us as more news develops on this title.

What platforms will it be on?

If you’re looking to get your fix of mythical action, then look for this game on Xbox Series S|X and PC next year. Players who own Xbox Games Pass will get Day One access to Team Ninja’s promising action-adventure.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty trailers

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay

While the trailer didn’t dive into any full mission showcases, we did get an insight into the game’s combat. Team Ninja is responsible for bringing us the Ninja Gaiden and Nioh franchises, which focus heavily on swordsmanship and fast-paced dueling.

This game seems to be taking a similar approach, albeit with an injection of fantasy and mythical beasts to defeat. We have no doubt that this will be an intense game to blast through.

What is the game about?

According to developers Team Ninja, the game will follow “a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.”

We can’t wait to play Team Ninja’s next game and the other great titles shown at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase. For now, make sure to keep up with every major release coming to Xbox and PC:

