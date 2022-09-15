Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about Team Ninja’s new action RPG release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest action RPG from the producers behind Nioh and Bloodborne, which aims to excite fans with its hard-as-nails combat. However, those looking to cut a path through the dark fantasy version of the Three Kingdoms will be wondering whether Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be making its way to Game Pass on both Xbox and PC.

After all, Game Pass enables players to download and play titles from a huge catalog of genres. So, if you’re aiming to slice and dice your enemies in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, then our handy hub has you covered with everything you need to know.

Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Team Ninja Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty aims to wow players with its brutal gameplay.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release on day one for Game Pass on both PC and Xbox Series X|S. While the developers have yet to reveal a release date outside of a generic 2023 release window, the news that it’s coming to Game Pass is particularly exciting.

This will enable subscribers to play the game without having to purchase a copy of the upcoming action RPG title. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty puts a heavy emphasis on melee combat, with players being able to utilize supernatural elements and Chinese swordplay to take down their foes.

How to access Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Xbox Game Pass

In order to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Game Pass, you’ll first need to purchase a subscription from the official Microsoft website. Your first three months will only set you back $1/£1, while subscriptions after this period will cost $9.99/£7.99 a month.

Once your Xbox Game Pass subscription is activated, simply use the app or Microsoft store to begin downloading Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty when it releases in 2023. As long as your subscription is active, you’ll be able to play the action RPG for as long as you like.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on Xbox Game Pass. Make sure you check out our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty hub for all the latest news and updates.