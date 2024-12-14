The Witcher 4 devs clear the air about Geralt’s long-rumored return

There’s been lots of confusion about whether or not Geralt will return for The Witcher 4, but the developers have officially broken their silence on the matter.

Since The Witcher 3’s release, fans have speculated that Ciri would lead whatever installment came next.

Geralt actor Doug Cockle amplified such talk in an interview with Dexerto’s Fall Damage in August 2024, where he said the character would return even though the game wouldn’t focus on him.

Article continues after ad

Cockle later retracted this comment after CD Projekt Red reprimanded him because they didn’t know “where [he] got that information.” Speaking to Geektown in early December, the voice actor said, “Witcher 4 is a complete mystery to me.” That doesn’t appear to be the case any longer.

Devs don’t want to spoil Geralt’s role in The Witcher 4

The Witcher 4 made a surprise appearance at The Game Awards, with CDPR unleashing a cinematic reveal trailer for the Ciri-starring game. But Ciri wasn’t the only beloved character in the teaser; Geralt’s voice can also be heard at the end of the video.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Even just one line of dialogue was enough to send fans into a frenzy, so CD Projekt Red has since confirmed that the voice does indeed belong to Doug Cockle.

What’s more, the studio also confirmed to IGN that Geralt will be back for the fourth mainline entry. A developer told the publication, “Geralt will appear in the game, but we don’t want to spoil his role precisely. You’ll have to wait to learn more for now.”

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt Red Ciri visited Geralt in The Witcher 3’s Blood and Wine DLC

When players last left the White Wolf, he was relaxing in Touissant after the chaotic events of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine.

What Geralt may have gotten up to in the years between TW3 and The Witcher 4 is a mystery that likely won’t be resolved for quite some time.