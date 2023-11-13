Win your dream LEGO wishlist in LEGO holiday sweepstakes

LEGO is hosting the opportunity to win up to $1000 worth of prizes with the wishlist of your dreams in the LEGO holiday sweepstakes.

The holidays are a perfect time of year for gift giving, visiting loved ones, and reflecting on the year. It’s also the ideal time of year to seize the opportunity to bury yourself in LEGO sets!

LEGO is offering up to $1000 worth of LEGO prizes in their LEGO holiday sweepstakes running until November 20. It’s simple to enter, but just in case, here’s how to enter explained.

Speaking of limited time, Amazon are offering serious deals on retiring LEGO Star Wars sets.

How to enter the LEGO holiday sweepstakes

Click the button above, and you’ll be taken to the main entry page, scroll down and hit the ‘Explore’ button to progress.

An opportunity like this doesn’t come up very often, inside are amazing sets for young LEGO fans and sets aimed at the older LEGO enthusiasts, so everyone is welcome to try their luck!

Step one, access the interactive LEGO Holiday catalog (pictured below). You’ll be welcomed with animated LEGO minifigures of all varieties performing actions on most pages.

Inside the catalog will be hundreds of LEGO sets of all types; we’ve used the LEGO Star Wars page as an example, click on the hearts to add as many sets as you want to your LEGO Holiday wish list.

How to ensure your LEGO holiday sweepstakes entry

Step two, after you’ve perused the entire catalog, adding all your favorite sets to your wish list. Click on the red “Email & Sign up for a chance to win” button in the bottom right corner and enter your name and email.

Be sure the email you enter is the same email that is linked with your LEGO Insiders account.

Looking for a great LEGO gift to lead up to Christmas? Walmart has you covered with all-time low prices on the LEGO 2023 Advent Calendars.

Step three, you should receive an email confirming your entry, with a copy of the wish list you’ve made. In this email, click the “Head to Rewards page” to be directed to the official LEGO Insider rewards page.

Step four, log into the LEGO Insider page and head over to the “rewards” section. Under the “featured rewards” menu option, redeem the “Win your holiday wishlist” free selection and confirm your entry.

That’s it! We wish you luck in the LEGO holiday sweepstakes, up to two winners per region will be selected to receive a massive $1000 worth of LEGO sets just in time for the holidays. The LEGO holiday sweepstakes ends November 20.