Will EA Sports College Football 25 have Road to Glory & Dynasty?

On May 17, 2024, EA Sports confirmed the status of both Road to Glory and Dynasty in College Football 25 and whether these two modes would be back for the franchise’s rebirth.

For the first time in eleven years, EA Sports will be releasing a simulation college football video game, as EA Sports College Football 25 will kick off in July 2024.

A day after revealing the release date for the title, EA Sports gave football fans an indication as to whether two key game modes, Road to Glory and Dynasty, would be returning to the revived NCAA Football franchise.

Status of Road to Glory and Dynasty

Yes, EA Sports College Football 25 will have Road to Glory and Dynasty. This was confirmed by the developer on May 17 during its reveal of features within the game.

Road to Glory and Dynasty were two foundation game modes within the NCAA Football franchise before it shut down in 2013.

Road to Glory is College Football 25’s single-player experience, which allows football fans to live the life of an NCAA superstar. Players must be able to manage their image, their GPA, and their grind on the field in order to gain the trust of their coaches and lead their team to glory.

Per EA Sports, the transfer portal will also be active in Road to Glory, giving fans the chance to play for another program.

Dynasty, meanwhile, is College Football 25‘s version of franchise mode. Fans will be able to rebuild or build up an NCAA program. Functionality includes recruiting out of high school or the transfer portal, skill trees, and the ability to construct one’s very own program.

Road to Glory and Dynasty will be returning alongside Ultimate Team in College Football 25. Additionally, new features include a Wear & Tear System that affects’ player health and Homefield Advantage, a system that’ll work similarly to Madden’s Momentum system that can cause rattling on the screen for Road players.