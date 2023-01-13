Will Dead Space remake be on Steam Deck?

Is Dead Space remake playable on the Steam Deck? Find out the answer to that question with our handy guide.

The Steam Deck has proven incredibly popular amongst both PC and console players, with many using Valve’s portable console to play the best Steam Deck games. With the release date of Dead Space remake on the horizon, horror game fans have now turned their eyes toward Steam Deck compatibility.

After all, being able to trek through the dimly lit corridors of the USG Ishimura and fight the Necromorph threat on the go sounds too good to pass up. So, if you’re wondering whether Dead Space remake is going to be playable on the Steam Deck, then our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Is Dead Space remake coming to Steam Deck?

Motive Dead Space remake aims to deliver plenty of scares.

There has been no news on whether the Dead Space remake will be coming to Steam Deck. So far, the developers have remained quiet when it comes to announcements surrounding its compatibility, but this doesn’t mean that it won’t be playable on Valve’s portable console.

It’s important to note that the original Dead Space is Steam Deck verified, while Dead Space 2 is also playable. There’s also the fact that Dead Space remake doesn’t require a beefy rig to play, with the minimum settings being a fairly low bar to entry.

In fact, the Steam Deck should be able to run Dead Space remake without running into any issues at all. Of course, this is just speculation, and we’ll hopefully hear official word from the developers in the weeks to come.

For now, though, that is all the information we currently have. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as more details are announced.

