Wild Fortnite Chapter 3 XP exploit goes viral on TikTok

Earning XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 can be a bit of a hassle if you do things by the book, but a new viral TikTok shows off one way for players to work the new experience system to their advantage.

Any user looking to earn some quick XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 has hit the jackpot with this latest viral TikTok.

While we’ve already covered some of the fastest ways to level up in the new season already, this new trick blows all of the competition out of the water, and it only takes a few minutes from start to finish.

Viral Tiktok shows how to gain XP fast in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Tiktok shows a player entering into a mostly empty Creative room before crossing a small walkable area and moving into the corner.

On the exterior of the room is an INTERACT button that floods the player with over 130,000 XP in the blink of an eye.

Players looking to take advantage of this room should note that the actual amount of XP gained will vary depending on if they’ve reached the Creative XP cap for the day.

Anyone who wants to use this exploit for themselves can load up Creative and enter the map code 3890-9555-6290.

From that point, it’s as simple as following along with the video and interacting with that hidden button and reaping the sweet XP benefits.

There is no limit to how many times one person can use the room, but the standard rules might make any individual take smaller than what is shown in the video.