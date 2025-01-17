Why you shouldn’t worry about gaps in Nintendo Switch 2’s backward compatibility

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be backward compatible but not with every game. Here’s why I’m not worried – and why you shouldn’t be either.

Coming down from the hype of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, there was one fly in the ointment: while the new console would be backward compatible with original Switch games, not every game would make the cut.

This has already sparked ripples of anxiety across the gaming community, reminding some fans of the PS3’s uncompromising stance on backward compatibility. How many games will be affected? Will they be my favorites, and when will we know? These are all concerns I’ve seen since the reveal trailer.

However, I’d respectfully encourage my fellow Nintendo fans to relax and not catastrophize over this eyebrow-raising caveat – it’s likely not a big deal.

Playtonic Games/Nintendo Which games won’t work on the Switch 2?

Some peripherals may no longer work

What that line is is most likely just Nintendo covering themselves and making sure we’re fully aware that the Switch 2 is a brand new console and not just a refresh of the original Switch like the OLED model was.

Also, it’ll be factual. Some games won’t be compatible with the Switch 2, and if you think about it, that was always going to be the case. Take Ring Fit Adventure, for example.

In order for Ring Fit Adventure to work, a Joy-Con needs to be inserted into the Ring device, and with the Switch 2’s change in design and increase in size, this simply isn’t going to be possible with the new console. This means that games like this will remain locked on the Switch 1 and will likely never become backward compatible.

The good news is that Nintendo will probably release a new Ring Fit device and an updated game with the Switch 2 in mind – and I’d wager it’ll be even more impressive. After all, in 2025, the Ring Fit is hardly cutting edge and was due an update anyway.

This may be all Nintendo meant when they said not every game will be backward compatible, but there could be more to it.

Blizzard/Nintendo The original Ring Fit will be incompatible with the Switch 2.

The Virtual Console

The Nintendo Switch has a vast game library, which becomes even more gargantuan when you consider all the Virtual Console games. This emulated software is how the Switch 1 had a degree of backward compatibility, allowing players to download classic NES, SNES, and Game Boy games.

The Switch 2 will most likely have its own version of this, but these downloads might not be immediately available on the console at launch. That said, if Nintendo wants a seamless transition from the Switch to its successor, then they’d do well to ensure those who’ve spent money on retro games can continue to access them.

Whatever the case may be with the Virtual Console, this could factor into Nintendo’s statement yesterday. Chances are, we’ll learn more about these features at the upcoming Nintendo Direct show in April.

Nintendo The Virtual Console needs to return.

Technical difficulties

To explain the other reason why I’m not worried about gaps in the Switch 2’s backward compatibility, I’d point to one of their competitors: the PS5. When this console was launched, Sony tried to avoid making the mistakes it made with the PS3 and PS4 and endeavored to make the PS5 as backward compatible as possible.

This was very much appreciated by players, but due to the PS4’s sprawling catalog, some games had inevitable technical issues. The most well-known example of this is Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.

Such gaps are to be expected, as some games could always have unforeseen issues when moving to a brand-new device. The good news, though, is that Sony, bit by bit, hunted down these troublesome games and updated them for the new hardware.

Today, many of the previously unplayable PS4 games now work like a charm on PS5, including Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. So when it comes to the Switch 2, it might just be a case of identifying which games have issues, then just a matter of time until they’re resolved.

As was the case with the PS5, this is likely to be a small number of games, so it wouldn’t affect that many people.

When the Switch 2 arrives, I’m confident that most Switch 1 games will work just fine, and I look forward to playing all my favorite Pokemon, Zelda, and Mario Kart games on a bigger screen with a more powerful device than what came before.

Should I have any issues with backward compatibility, then it’ll likely only be a temporary issue and in the grand scheme of things, won’t be something any of us remember.

So, let’s not worry about what we can’t control and just look forward to 2025 being the best year ever for portable games console players.