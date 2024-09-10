Why aren’t there female Space Marines in Warhammer 40K

Space Marines are widely seen as the “good” guys of Warhammer 40K, as they head out into the universe to take on the Tyranids and their traitorous Chaos brethren. One thing you won’t see in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, or anywhere else for that matter, is female Space Marines. So, why is that?

Space Marines have a long and storied history across the varied world of Warhammer, featuring heavily in everything from graphic novels to the main miniature line.

Article continues after ad

As such, the amount of lore surrounding the fabled soldiers has expanded significantly over the last 38 years, and it’s here that we find the reason.

The creation of a Space Marine is a complex process

Focus Entertainment

Space Marines, or Astartes as they are often known both in-universe and among players, are created via genetic modification. This lengthy process involves using an implant known as a gene-seed, which heavily alters their body and grants superhuman abilities.

The data for this gene-seed comes from the original 20 Primarchs created by the Emperor. These were male beings, and their DNA was studied to develop the first gene-seed and Space Marine. As such, there is a simple incompatibility that they are unable to work around in its current form.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That said, there are a couple of famed units in the lore that give us a pretty great approximation of what female Space Marines might look like. The Sisters of Battle (Adepta Sororitas) are the all-female warrior band of a church of men known as the Ecclesiarchy.

The Ecclesiarchy operates under a decree prohibiting them from maintaining any men-at-arms under their banner. They circumvent that by training female warriors to operate in their stead, and they are some of the most fearsome warriors in the entire Warhammer 40K lore.

Article continues after ad

With some similar traits to members of the Inquisition, the Sisters are steeped in the 40K universe, with several notable members responsible for spectacular feats. At the time of writing, they are a great approximation of the theoretical female Space Marine, donning power armor and leading from the front.

If you’re currently embroiled in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, make sure to check out our best class tier list for the best options heading into your next savage battle. Not sure who you’re up against? We’ve also broken down every enemy that features in the game as well.

Article continues after ad