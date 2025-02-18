Where to get Paradisan Ladder for weapon and armor upgrades in Avowed

Avowed has a gear system that requires players to upgrade through four tiers in order to make sure they maximize outgoing damage and resist attacks from enemies. One of the main ingredients you’ll need is Paradisan Ladder, so here’s how to get it.

It is a plant found throughout the opening area of Dawnshore, that players need plenty of to upgrade their gear through the three Common tiers. Going through this process is critical to your success, and you will quickly notice how underpowered you become if you don’t upgrade regularly.

Fortunately, there are several ways of getting your hands on Paradisan Ladder as you work through the game, so we’ve broken down exactly where you can expect to find some as you do.

How to get Paradisan Ladder in Avowed

Overall, there are four major ways to get hold of Paradisan Ladder for Common upgrades. In short, those are as follows:

Forage from the countryside surrounding (and within) the city of Paradis

Purchase from merchants in the city

Downgrade other materials or break down upgraded items

Loot from chests, bodies and secret areas

Dexerto/Obsidian Entertainment

The most reliable and easy way to get hold of some Paradisan Ladder when you are in a pinch is to simply go to the shop and buy some. Might Through Magic is a good place to go, so head to the Market District in Paradis and look for Merilyn. Her stall is next to the Blacksmith (which is run by her twin sister).

Forage for Paradisan Ladder

As a plant, Paradisan Ladder isn’t shy about growing in the wild, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding some while out on your adventures. Though this isn’t the most reliable source for the material, there’s enough for a steady stream, so you don’t need to part with as much money at the merchants.

Loot from chests and bodies

Dexerto/Obsidian Entertainment

When exploring the Living Lands, you will inevitably come across a ton of people and creatures that want to kill you. As long you manage to kill them first, you should find Paradisan Ladder on some of their corpses. Equally, chests often have the material inside, so make sure to open those whenever you can.

Downgrade materials or gear

If you find yourself desperately in need of the plant to upgrade gear, it is possible to dismantle some Fine gear to get the material back as a reward. Equally, you can breakdown Hylea’s Talon (which is used to upgrade Fine gear), to get some Paradisan Ladder back.

Obviously, you’re breaking down more valuable stuff to get your hands on some here, so try to avoid this mention unless you’re in a pinch or have a lot of spare Fine gear you don’t need.

