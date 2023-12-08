Where to find spare parts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora puts you face-to-face with the forces of the RDA trying to plunder the planet’s resources, and to be able to fight them, you need to be resourceful and strategically collect spare parts, a valuable currency within the Resistance.

Mastering the art of spare part collection is pivotal for Resistance members striving to thrive in Pandora. By exploring RDA bases, removing darts, completing quests, and strategically utilizing perks, players can amass a substantial reserve of spare parts.

Spare parts facilitate trade for essential items and equipment. Characters like Rajinder at the Resistance HQ accept spare parts in exchange for quality gear, which makes accumulating a substantial reserve of these parts imperative for advancing in the game.

Let’s take a look at how you can equip yourself with the knowledge needed to navigate Pandora’s terrain, gather spare parts, and fortify your position within the Resistance.

Ubisoft Crates in in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

How to acquire spare parts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You can acquire spare parts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in a variety of ways. Here’s how:

Looting RDA storage boxes

Explore the aftermath of RDA activities by scouring the wilderness for yellow crates and boxes left unattended. RDA outposts are prime locations for gathering spare parts. Exercise stealth to avoid raising alarms, yielding more rewards.

Removing darts

The RDA employs tracking darts on Pandora’s wildlife for monitoring and experimentation.

Approach dart-laden animals, soothe them to remove the dart, and earn spare parts as a reward.

Quest rewards

Engage in human side quests to obtain spare parts as rewards. The Resistance, equipped with RDA-derived technology, gladly reciprocates with spare parts for assistance.

RDA bases

Target larger RDA bases for a more substantial spare part collection. Minor drill stations may have fewer spare parts.

You can even acquire the Scavenging Expert perk in the “Maker” skill tree. This perk increases the chance of obtaining spare parts when looting AMPs, enhancing overall loot yield.

That's all you need to know about finding spare parts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

