Where to find Luojia Fragrant Vines in Black Myth: Wukong to enhance your gourd

Since Black Myth: Wukong is filled with difficult boss encounters, you’ll need to find Luojia Fragrant Vines to upgrade your health Gourd.

Once you meet Shen Monkey in the Bamboo Grove during the first Chapter, you’ll be able to use Luojia Fragrant Vines to increase your Gourd uses. It starts at four, but can eventually go up to nine.

This item is separate from the Awaken Wine Worms, which are used to enhance health recovery with each sip of the Gourd. Both are pretty rare to come across, but we’ll help you spot this vine in the world of Black Myth: Wukong.

All Luojia Fragrant Vine locations

You’ll know you’ve stumbled upon the Luojia Fragrant Vine when finding a plant hanging with glowing yellow bulbs. The only issue is that their appearances are few and far between, so here’s how to find this Gourd upgrade item throughout each Chapter.

Chapter One

Marsh of the White Mist

From the Marsh of White Mist Shrine, near where Shen Monkey set up shop, look left and you’ll immediately see a tree with this vine hanging on it.

Chapter Two

Windrest Bridge

Starting at the Windrest Bridge Shrine, head over the bridge ahead of you. You’ll need to clear out this village first, but eventually, you’ll find a gate at the end. Walk through the exit, and turn right to find the vines.

Windseal Gate

From this Windseal Gate Shrine, you must head down the path to your left. You can collect the hanging vines once you defeat a boss that’s guarding them.

Chapter Three

Marsh of the White Mist

Head back to Shen Monkey at Marsh of the White Mist to purchase a Luojia Fragrant Vine from him. This will only become available once you make it to Chapter Three.

Outside the Wheel

Go through the cave next to the Shrine called Outside the Wheel. After defeating Captain Wise-Voice, reach the back-left corner of the cave and you’ll find the glowing vines.

North Shore of the Bitter Lake

From the North Shore of the Bitter Lake Shrine, walk along the shoreline until you reach the top of a hill. You’ll see a cave, but turn left and fight a few enemies who are guarding the item you seek.

Longevity Road

Walk down the snow-covered hill to the left of the Longevity Road Shrine. Keep left the entire journey, then once you reach its end you’ll find the hanging vines guarded by two enemies.

Chapter Four

Marsh of the White Mist

Go back to Shen Monkey a third time at Marsh of the White Mist to buy another Luojia Fragrant Vine after making it to Chapter Four.

Verdure Bridge

Walk along the bridge to the left of the Verdure Bridge and you’ll find a couple of glowing lanterns. From here, drop down and keep trudging forward until you find a village. You’ll see the vines on a tree in the center of the village, though the Scorpion Prince guards them.

Cliff of Oblivion

After taking down the Buddha’s Right-Hand boss, you can cross the wooden bridge and drop down to the next level. From there, turn to your right and walk over the next bridge.

Get through some spiderwebs while crossing a wooden beam, and eventually, you’ll find your way out of the forest. The tree with the vines should be at the end of this journey near a cliff’s edge.

Mountain Trail

Once you defeat the Violet Spider boss, walk up the hill, where you’ll eventually stumble upon a pathway that takes you to the Temple of the Yellow Flowers. You should see the glowing vines on a tree near the beginning of the trail.

Valley of Blooms

These vines are located in a secret area you can only access by defeating the Venom Daoist in Chapter Four. You’ll find him again at the Temple of the Yellow Flower where you must fight him again.

After that, you’ll be able to enter the new Purple Cloud Mountain area. From the new area, find the Valley of Blooms Shrine. Then drop down the ledge on the left and ahead of you should be the vines.

Chapter Five

Marsh of the White Mist

Once again, you can revisit Shen Monkey near Marsh of the White Mist to buy more of this vine after making it to Chapter Five.

Height of Ember

Walk through the area where you fight the Father of Stones boss from the Height of Ember Shrine. Then head down the pathway to your left until you reach the end of the trail. It will lead you to the item you seek.

Now that you have an abundance of vine locations to mine, you should learn about the best ways to level up quickly. Also, it’s important to know about the best skills in the skill tree.