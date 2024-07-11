Where to find fuel in Once Human

Fuel is an essential resource in Once Human that you need to power various vehicles to travel around the map. However, there are a bunch of different ways to get this fuel, which might be a bit complex.

Once Human essentially has two types of fuel: Portable Mixed Fuel and Barreled Premium Fuel. You can check what kind of fuel your vehicle needs by approaching it and pressing the Refuel button.

That being said, there are three different vehicles that you will be driving around: Motorcyle, Retro Coupe and Mountain Offroad. The Motorcycle is the vehicle that you will be using the most, as it is the most efficient of all, and here’s how you can find fuel for it.

How to get the Portable Mixed Fuel





You can easily get Portable Mixed Fuel by checking the trunks of abandoned cars. You will tend to find these cars on smaller and narrower roads on the map.

That being said, the best place to farm this resource is the island on the bottom right corner of the map. You can travel here using the map and can find the Portable Mixed Fuel in abundance.

While this is the most efficient way to get Portable Mixed Fuel. You can get it in other ways as well:

Going to PvP servers and taking part in oil refinery battles.

Buying the Battle Pass to get fuel as a reward.

How to convert Portable Mixed Fuel into Premium Fuel?

STARRY STUDIO Filling the truck’s fuel tank fully will require x20 Premium Fuel.

You can convert Portable Mixed Fuel by using a Refining Facility. Barreled Premium Fuel is required to run trucks and for crafting missiles for turrets. Here’s what you need to craft a Refining Facility:

x25 Steel Ingot

x10 Copper Ingot

x5 Electronic Accessory

x10 Standard Parts

Once you’ve set up a Refining Facility, place x50 Portable Mixed Fuel in the Fuel Input area which should then give you one Barreled Premium Fuel.

Now you know how to get fuel for your vehicle in Once Human. Since you will be traveling around to find fuel, you can check out how to fast travel in Once Human. You can also take a look at how to get Refined Parts which can help you craft some hefty weapons.