Where to buy the Xbox Series S toaster

Microsoft’s latest addition to your home is a toaster inspired by the Xbox Series S. The bizarre contraption is available now.

Just when you thought Microsoft’s Xbox-themed items couldn’t get any funnier than the Series X fridge, they’ve outdone themselves. Appearing out of nowhere, Walmart listed a new Xbox Series S-themed toaster, complete with the black circle to represent the cooling fan on the console.

It comes with six settings, and even an LED countdown timer. It’ll take two pieces of bread, and even your toast will be Xbox branded, as the toaster will imprint the logo onto each slice.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For those of us who have been enlightened by the bagel, it also features a function to perfectly toast those beautiful round bits of bread. There’s even a defrost function if you’re smart and freeze your loaf before it goes moldy.

The Series S toaster is now available at Walmart for $39.99. It doesn’t appear to be on sale anywhere else, including Microsoft’s own store.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Xbox’s latest is a toaster based on the Series S

Walmart

Xbox has been on a tear of weird crossovers and products. Recently the Series X got a crossover with Bluey, and Microsoft hasn’t shied away from strange things before either. Remember the Simpsons Xbox 360?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of our personal favorites was the Christmas jumpers from a while ago. Microsoft even put out an XP Bliss-themed one that sold out quickly.

If the toaster isn’t for you, you can still acquire the Xbox mini fridge. The tongue-in-cheek item is in stock at Walmart for – at the time of writing – $40.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.