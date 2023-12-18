Where to buy Pokemon TCG: Hidden Fates ETB

The Pokemon TCG: Hidden Fates ETB has been a popular pick for players who love Eeveelutions like Umbreon, as well as collectors looking for a sealed product that has increased in value since its August 2019 release.

The Pokemon TCG: Hidden Fates set included a “Shiny Vault”, which gave collectors a chance to pull shiny versions of fan-favorite Pokemon like the Eeveelutions and Shiny Charizard GX. The cost of these cards has more than doubled over the past few years since the release of Hidden Fates.

Hidden Fates is a ‘Special Set’, because packs can only be pulled from Hidden Fates products ie., tins, ETBs, and Pin Collections. This, paired with the desirable cards, can make the ETBs rather costly.

Where to buy the Hidden Fates Elite Trainer Box

You can buy The Pokemon TCG Hidden Fates ETB here:

Where to buy it Price Magic Madhouse $177.38 Walmart $199.99 BestBuy $49.99 Amazon $199.95 ChaosCards $109.95

What’s inside The Pokemon TCG: Hidden Fates ETB

The ETB Hidden Fates booster packs are compiled from cards inside the Japanese Brock and Misty battle decks and the Family Box sets, intended to teach families how to play. The ETB is a fantastic learning opportunity which is also full of beautiful and highly valuable cards.

These factors combine to make an excellent sealed product for Pokemon Investors, as well as an exciting product for fans looking to rip premium packs.

Pokemon

The Hidden Fates ETB contains:

10 Pokemon Trading Card Game: Hidden Fates starter packs

A full-art foil special card of Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno-GX

65 card cases with Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos

45 Energy cards for the Pokémon Trading Card Game

A guide for players on how to use the Hidden Fates expansion

6 damage counter dice

1 tournament legal coin-flip die

Two acrylic condition markers and one acrylic TAG TEAM GX marker

A collector’s box

4 x dividers inside to keep everything in order

A TCG code card for the Pokemon TCG Online game.

Notable cards within include the Eeveelution Pokemon, Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Umbreon, Espeon, Glaceon, Leafeon, and Sylveon. In addition, there atr full art shinies, Mewtwo GX, Charizard GX and Cynthia, and a tag team version of the legendary bird Pokemon Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno.

