Where to buy LEGO Advent Calendars in 2023

We’re showing you where to buy LEGO advent calendars while stocks last ahead of the Holiday period.

LEGO advent calendars are among the most popular ways to countdown to the holidays for kids and provide a healthier alternative to daily chocolate. However, they also tend to sell out incredibly quickly in the run-up to the December Christmas period as early as the opening days of November.

Fortunately, on this side of the holidays, there are many LEGO advent calendars available from all-star franchises such as Harry Potter, Marvel, and Star Wars. We’re also showing you where to buy LEGO advent calendars from original lines such as LEGO Friends and LEGO City, so you’ve got a ton of options available.

We would advise acting sooner rather than later if you have a particular LEGO advent calendar in mind for your kids as the stock isn’t guaranteed into November. What’s more, many sets are actually discounted right now, so you can make big savings by getting in on the ground floor. Here’s everything you need to know. For further gift ideas, we’re also rounding up the best LEGO sets for kids, the best LEGO gaming sets, and the best LEGO sets overall, too.

Where to buy LEGO Advent Calendars for less

Getting right into it, below you’ll find out which LEGO advent calendars are available by brand and price. The main similarity that they all share is the fact that you get 24 micro-sets which all culminate in one big scene on the big day itself for a very competitive price.

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO

The LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 advent calendar includes minifigs such as Captain America, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Wong, Black Widow, and Spider-Man. There are also micro-build sets based on items inspired by The Infinity Saga like a Quinjet, jetpack, the Hydra Train, and more. You’ll also find a Christmas tree, Thanksgiving Dinner, and a wood-burning stove, among others. Furthermore, it is frequently discounted below the $40 mark for a strong saving.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO

The LEGO Harry Potter 2023 advent calendar is perfect for the kids in your life who are fans of the famous wizarding world. This set includes minifigs of Harry Potter himself as well as Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Dumbledore, and Madam Rosmerta as well as items made famous from the books and movies. What makes this kit unique is the fact that by the end of the December period, your kid will have built up the Hogsmeade Village. What’s more, if you buy now, you can get the set well under the $40 mark.

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO

Any young sci-fi fan is going to love the LEGO Star Wars 2023 advent calendar. The set includes minifigs of Emperor Palpatine, Princess Leia, an Ewok, a Gonk Droid, and other holiday-themed characters. Arguably cooler, however, are the micro builds that feature the likes of the Mandalorian’s Starfighter, AT-ST, Imperial Shuttle, Imperial Star Destroyer, the Ewok Village, and the Emperor’s Throne just to name a few. What’s more, buying this side of the holiday season can save you a full $5 on MSRP.

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO

One of the more affordable entries here, the LEGO City 2023 advent calendar is significantly cheaper than the licensed models but with no decrease in quality to speak of. It’s a more traditionally Christmas-themed calendar with the likes of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus included as minifigs with a reindeer, a snowman, a fireplace, and Christmas carollers in the box. You can save 10% investing early and it’s rated at ages five plus which is ideal for younger kids.

LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO

While some sets are aimed primarily at boys, that’s not the case with the LEGO Friends 2023 Advent Calendar. True to the style of the Friends line of LEGO toys, the minifigs here are much taller and more detailed with doll-like designs and this is reflected in the micro sets available. Your daughter will build the likes of a wooden train set, various pets, and seasonal home furniture, too. While it usually retails for $35, buying this side of winter gets you the set for well under $30.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.