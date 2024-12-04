Where is the giant turtle in Fortnite Chapter 6?

The giant turtle in Fortnite is a new creature added from the major Chapter 6 update and here’s where you can find it on the island.

Fortnite’s Chapter 6 is already brimming with plenty of creatures in the form of adorable Sprites that roam around the island. Though one creature many players may not be familiar with is the giant turtle that resides in a particular spot.

We first saw a glimpse of a giant turtle in the Chapter 6 trailer. But now that it’s on the island, you may wonder about its purpose and what it can do. Can it provide you with useful buffs like the Sprites or Boons?

For those who are curious, here’s where you can find the turtle and a breakdown of exactly what it does.

Fortnite giant turtle location in Chapter 6, Season 1

epic games / dexerto The giant turtle is obscured in a lush forest.

The turtle can be found in the forest area northwest of the Lost Lake POI. It can be hard to see the massive creature, though, since it essentially blends in with the surrounding area, but the key is to head to the location in between Whiffy Wharf and Flooded Frogs.

epic games / dexerto The NPC as seen near the turtle.

You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see an NPC walking around with a chat bubble on their head because he roams around close to the giant turtle.

What does the turtle do?

The turtle doesn’t actually do anything as of now. However, considering Epic is known to tweak the island’s locations and details throughout the season, there’s a possibility that players might be in for a surprise.

While it’s not like some of the animals we’ve seen added in the game that can be your allies, there are a few good reasons why you might want to visit this place.

For starters, the NPC that wanders around this place sells a Rare Oni Shotgun for 200 Gold. If that’s not enough, he’s even willing to offer you the Legendary Oni Shotgun – provided you have completed the Shotgun Expertise.

epic games / dexerto These are the things you can find on top of the giant turtle.

Other than that, overall, this location has quite a lot of chests. Not just on the ground but on the turtle’s back, too. You can climb the giant turtle by jumping to it and pressing your space button to wall climb.

Once you’ve reached the top, you’ll find an Elemental Chest, Sprite Shrine, and a Launch Pad nearby – all these are very useful to gear you up for the rest of the match.

That sums up everything you need to know about where the turtle is in the game and what it does. While you’re here, check out how to get Oni Masks, Typhoon Blade, and Medallions to help you increase your chances of winning in the Battle Royale.