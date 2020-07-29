When is the next PS5 State of Play event? Rumors and what to expect

With the release date of the PlayStation 5 moving ever closer, fans are growing even more excited and are anxiously awaiting any new details they can get their hands on, be it price, release date or something else.

Many fans are expecting a State of Play soon — an event in which Sony showcase everything new in the PlayStation world — and with the launch of the PS5 one of the biggest events in gaming this year, many are expecting to find out more.

So, when is the next State of Play event? Will we find out more details about the PlayStation 5? Though nothing has been confirmed yet, we’ve taken a look at all of the speculation and what we know already.

Contents

When is PS5 State of Play?

Speculation has been rife about a PS5 State of Play occurring sooner rather than later, with more details still needed for potential buyers to make their decisions.

As PlayStation don’t really have a set schedule for their State of Play events, it’s a little hard to look for a pattern or expected dates, but one that has been heavily rumored is Thursday, August 6.

On July 1, Eurogamer editor Tom Phillips tweeted that there will be a PlayStation State of Play event in August.

Looking at the next couple months, July/August is currently a tasty Microsoft/Sony announcement sandwich



23rd July - Xbox first-party games (Halo, other returning IP)

August - PlayStation State of Play

Later in August - Xbox for Lockhart reveal



(ingredients subject to change) — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) July 1, 2020

Then, on July 21, well-known leaker Roberto Serrano tweeted a graphic announcing the event to be taking place on August 6 at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET / 9 PM BST), though did add that the date was still “to be confirmed.”

So while we don’t have an exact date, August seems to be the most likely month, and as of the time of writing, August 6 is when PS5 fans should be keeping their diaries open for now.

What is going to be announced?

There’s no definitive answer on what we should be expecting from the rumored upcoming PS5 State of Play, but there are two things that fans are desperate to know: release date and launch price.

As the expected timeframe for release is edging ever closer, it’s very possible that both of these question are answered at the next State of Play, but what else could be announced remains a mystery.

In a follow-up to his original tweet, Serrano posted the following information: “you will see a showcase of incoming games on PS5 and PS4 from creative talent of PlayStation Studios and worldwide acclaimed third-party studios.”

In the next Sony @PlayStation™ event you will see a showcase of incoming games on #PS5 and #PS4 from creative talent of PlayStation Studios and worldwide acclaimed third-party studios Be first to discover latest news and some exciting surprises 08.06.2020

_#PlayHasNoLimits? pic.twitter.com/R78MtV97D3 — Roberto Serrano' (@geronimo_73) July 22, 2020

As such, we can probably expect to see more games being announced, both PS exclusives and otherwise, to add on to what has already been revealed.

What do we already know about PS5?

In mid-June, PlayStation officially unveiled the highly-anticipated PS5, with a whole new look. It was revealed that at launch, the console would have two different editions: Standard (with a disc drive) or Digital (without).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkC0l4iekYo

There were also a number of games announced for PS5, with original IPs and fan-favorite sequels popping up on the reveal show, including Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, Forbidden West, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

With no date or price set in stone, fans are looking to Holiday 2020 — with many predicting the PS5 to cost around $500.

How to watch PS5 State of Play

Should there be a PS5 State of Play on August 6, it’s likely it will be available to watch through all of the same channels as the PS5 reveal show was. That means PlayStation’s official website, Twitch channel and YouTube channel will likely host any new content coming through.

Of course, once we have more concrete information, we will be able to tell you exactly how to tune in and what to expect on the day.

That’s pretty much everything we know so far about the rumored PS5 State of Play event occurring in August. There’s not a lot of information yet, and likely won’t be until Sony make an announcement themselves, but needless to say it’s an exciting time — and definitely helps fill the time between now and when the PS5 actually comes out.