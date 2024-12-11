When’s the next Marvel Rivals season? Season 1 details, roadmap & everything we know

When’s the next Marvel Rivals season? Season 1 details, roadmap & everything we knowNetEase Games
Marvel Rivals, the free-to-play hero shooter from NetEase, follows the live-service format. This means you can expect regular seasonal updates bringing new content to keep things fresh, and Season 1 will be the first major update.
Marvel Rivals launched in Season 0, a shorter pre-season to give players a taste of what they can expect through 2025 and beyond. This included a shorter Battle Pass, 33 heroes, and eight maps across its three modes.
More content will arrive in Season 1 so here’s everything we know about it so far including the release window, confirmed content, leaks, and 2025’s roadmap.
Marvel Rivals Season 1 release window
Marvel Rivals Season 1 will be released in early January 2025. Creative Director Guangguan confirmed in the Dev Vision Volume 1 that “Season 0 will last around a month,” so sometime in the week of January 6 (at the earliest) seems likely.
Season 1 content
- Season 1 Battle Pass
- New characters
- New Team-up abilities
- New maps
- New modes
- In-game events (expected)
- Hero buffs and nerfs (expected)
In the same Dev Vision video, Guangguan said to expect “heroes, maps, team-up abilities, and maybe even new game modes” with each new season. There will also be a Season 1 Battle Pass that, like Season 0’s, will last forever so you won’t miss out on any rewards.
We would also expect hero buffs and nerfs with the update, and perhaps some new in-game events with limited-time modes and unlockable rewards.
Leaked characters
- Human Torch
- Invisible Woman
- Mr Fantastic
- The Thing
- Emma Frost
- Blade
- Ultron
- Jean Grey
There’s no guarantee any of these leaked characters will arrive in the new season, and we could also see characters we never expected. With Season 0 focusing on Doom’s Rise, it would make sense for The Fantastic Four to arrive in Season 1 to take on their old nemesis, but we’ll need to wait and see what they have in store.
Marvel Rivals roadmap
Marvel Rivals seasons “will last around every three months,” so if they stick to this schedule and there aren’t any delays, this should be the 2025 roadmap:
- Season 1 – January 2025
- Season 2 – April 2025
- Season 3 – July 2025
- Season 4 – October 2025
- Season 5 – December 2025
Season 0 is a shorter season to kick the game off, so expect more rewards and content throughout these longer seasons. We’ll need to wait and see what the devs have in store, but with a new season arriving every month, we should end 2025 with Season 5.
In the meantime, you can check out the best characters in the game as well as the best controller and PC settings to lock in.