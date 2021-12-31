When is Super People out? How to play closed beta

Wonder Games’ Super People has been making a lot of noise for a game that’s still in the early stages of development. If you’re wondering when the game is out or how to play the closed beta, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Taking a page from the playbook of games like Apex Legends, Super People aims to bring a unique blend of special abilities to the world of battle royale.

Each class brings something new to the table in this high-octane shooter, and where Apex aims for increased speed and hectic gunfights, Wonder Games has chosen to stick with a slower, more methodical pace for their swing at the genre.

If that sounds like something you’re interested in, this is what you’ll need to know to jump into the wonderful world of Super People.

Super People release date

The superpowered BR doesn’t have a release date just yet.

The closed beta wrapped up on December 26, 2021, and so far there’s been no official word on when the game will be out.

What platforms will Super People be on?

As of now, the game is only available on PC via the Steam store.

While other PC-exclusive shooters like Splitgate and PUBG have made the jump to console, Wonder Games haven’t so much as teased a console release yet.

That doesn’t rule out the possibility of an eventual console debut, it will likely be a while before we know anything concrete.

How to play Super People closed beta

The closed beta ran from December 7 – December 26 and offered players to get a feel for the game’s fresh take on the battle royale genre.

If another round of beta testing opens up, here’s what you’ll need to do to sign up:

Log in to your Steam account. Use the search bar to find Super People in the app. Locate the large, green Request Access button and press it. Confirm your information and press enter.

That’s it! The game’s official website suggests that the odds to be selected for access during beta testing are better if the game is on your Wishlist, so tossing it in there is also a good idea.