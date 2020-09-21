Logo
Gaming

When is Starfield coming out? Bethesda’s space RPG release date, leaks, platforms, more

Published: 21/Sep/2020 18:09 Updated: 22/Feb/2021 1:59

by David Purcell
Graphics from Bethesda

Share

Bethesda

Bethesda has revealed Starfield as their newest project, the first new role-playing game they will have developed in over 25 years, and here’s everything we know about it so far.

Contents

While many fans are eagerly waiting around for Bethesda to finally reveal The Elder Scrolls 6, the developer – best known for its RPG creations – is working on something very different.

Starfield is a rather mysterious project for the general public, but internal discussions surrounding its concept have reportedly been taking place for up to 10 years. There might not be dragons, there might not be swords, but there seems to be a lot to look forward to.

Bethesda
Starfield’s in-game landscape will be very different to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Starfield release date 

While the concept of Bethesda making the move into space will be very enticing for some gamers, Bethesda’s Peter Hines has confirmed that it will be released on the next generation of consoles – as reported by The Telegraph.

“We want to make it very clear to folks that this isn’t what all Bethesda Game Studios look like now,” he told the newspaper, when asked about their new projects being named next-gen games. “The next game we are making is Starfield. It is a new IP, it’s a single-player role-playing game that folks understand. And then we’re going to make Elder Scrolls VI.

“They understand the context that this is something different but we want to try it,” he added.

Starfield has already been produced in a “playable” form, Bethesda director Todd Howard told Gameslice in June 2018, as reported by PC Gamer. He compared the progress of the project and Elder Scrolls 6, which was in pre-production at that stage – with Howard even suggesting that the new IP was their priority. 

While Bethesda is yet to comment on a potential release window, let alone an exact release date, leaks have caught a great deal of attention in recent months.

With a majority of the development team having switched to working from home, there’s no indication of how big an impact that might have on Starfield’s release date. However, insiders have alleged that “2021 was the intended goal for release as of a few months ago.”

Obviously, we’ll need to take this information with a grain of salt for now. Though if development has been underway for a number of years already, there’s every chance this supposed leak holds true.

Starfield Trailers 

While the game description clearly distinguishes Starfield from the world of The Elder Scrolls, there is certainly similarities in both games’ promotional material.

Here we have the first trailer from the game, which – like many of Bethesda’s in the past – doesn’t give a whole lot away and is really only designed to build hype. As time goes on, we’ll see more fully-fledged teases, reveals, and deep dives, but for now, this is all we have to go on.

Starfield Announcement Teaser

What do we know about Starfield? 

This is a project that’s around 10 years in the making, Todd Howard told The Guardian. “We’ve been talking about it for a decade, we started putting things on paper five, six years ago, and active development was from when we finished Fallout 4, so two and a half, three years,” he said.

In terms of the way the game will play, Howard also revealed that this new role-playing game will have a similar “DNA” to other Bethesda titles, but stressed that there will be clear differences that will set it apart – as reported by Eurogamer.

He explained that there would be “a lot of new systems” in the game that had not been explored in their other games, so fans have a lot of new stuff to look forward to. Not to mention, it’s in space. A very different setting to any of Bethesda’s other games.

The game has also used SpaceX and Elon Musk for real authenticity, with Howard explaining during E3 that he wants space travel to feel flying in the 1940s – in the sense of being dangerous and but also capturing the desire to explore further throughout the story.

Todd Howard speaks about Starfield

On November 2nd, 2020, Todd Howard was featured in an interview detailing his own story, entitled “Going Nuclear: The Story of Todd Howard & Bethesda” in which he touches on fantastic information regarding Starfield and the Bethesda Game Studios’ engine: the Creation Engine.

Reddit user KATheHuman details all of the information fans of the upcoming roleplaying game would be interested that Howard speaks of during his hour-long interview.

From a focus on procedural generation (noted in the Reddit post that this does not mean each player’s world is randomly generated) in a way to create vast landscapes. The Creation Engine is also set to receive a huge upgrade. It’s one that hasn’t been seen since the jump between Morrowind and Oblivion.

Unfortunately, Howard does state that Starfield is likely a ways off, and that the release date can be subject to delays. A commenter on the previously mentioned Reddit post, however, fags343 noted and linked to an article from Rock Paper Shotgun back in 2014 that this was also the stance Howard took in regards to Fallout 4’s release.

As well as this, it was indicated that NPCs will be much more integral to the stories. The previous small-sized cities and settlements of previous games will be a thing of the past, featuring expansive locations. For fans who are members of Xbox’s Game Pass, the upcoming game and TES:VI will also be available on there to you from Day One of release.

This is thanks to a $7.5 billion deal between Bethesda and Xbox, which was previously announced back in September 2020. The parent company ZeniMax was acquired, including all of the company’s publishing offices and studios across the globe.

Starfield leaks

Supposed Starfield leaked image shows an astronaunt looking at space ship
https://imgur.com/a/GSWTkHn
One of the images leaked showcases an astronaut.

A leaked album folder arose on image sharing site Imgur. In it, two images were shared that showcased what could very well be Starfield.

The first image shows an astronaut standing, looking towards what appears to be a building on some sort of metal supports with a logo that seems to read, “AB” on the side.

A side-on photo of a large space shuttle or ship of some kind on a plain, black background
https://imgur.com/a/GSWTkHn
This image showcases a fantastically detailed spaceship or shuttle from what appears to be Starfield.

The last image shown on the photo-hosting site shows a ship with tanks, a platform of some kind, and lots of fantastic detailing. These images are inline with Todd Howard’s recent interview with YouTube channel Develop:Brighton Conference, which in itself is a place where developers “come together to learn from one another and share experiences.”

Is Starfield exclusive to Xbox Series X and Series S?

After Bethesda and its parent company, ZeniMax was acquired by Microsoft in September 2020, many people have been asking if the game will be coming to PlayStation 5.

Unfortunately, we don’t know for sure. In a recent Bloomberg interview, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, said that while the company would honor the contracts already in place for games like Deathloop and GhostWire Tokyo.

This means that there’s a possibility, but not a guarantee, that Starfield will be an Xbox exclusive. Ironically enough, former Game Informer Editor Imran Khan revealed on Twitter that Sony was at one point in negotiations with Bethesda to make Starfield a timed-exclusive on PS5.

Obviously, those talks fell through and it remains to be seen what happens to the game now.

So, there you have it. That’s everything we’ve heard and seen from Starfield so far. We’ll continue to update this story with any more official information and leaked details in the future.

So many release dates are uncertain in 2021, but here’s everything we know about the big games fans are looking forward to this year and beyond:

Battlefield 6 | Diablo 2 | GTA 6 | Pokemon Snap | Rainbow Six Quarantine | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart | Starfield | Horizon Forbidden West | Forza 8 | Elder Scrolls 6 | FIFA 22 | God of War Ragnarok | Hogwarts Legacy

Battlefield

Battlefield 6 leaks: Release date, game modes, setting, rumors

Published: 19/Jan/2021 14:20 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 14:33

by Alex Garton
Battlefield 6 leaks/remors
EA/DICE

Share

Dice EA

There’s a lot of speculation and rumors circulating about Battlefield 6 and where the title is going to be set. This is everything we know so far about the next installment in EA and DICE’s FPS franchise.

Contents

Alongside Call of Duty, Battlefield remains one of the most popular and long-standing FPS franchises on the market. The series has garnered a dedicated fanbase that enjoys large-scale battles fought across huge and expansive maps. They didn’t release a new game in 2020, so news that DICE was working on another game in the series for 2021 has fans very excited.

As with any upcoming release, leaks and rumors have begun to circulate about the next Battlefield game. These range from the game’s setting, the different modes, and even the release date of the upcoming title. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about EA’s Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 release date

Battlefield 5 promo
EA/DICE
Battlefield 5 released all the way back in November of 2018.

At the time of writing, we don’t have an official release date for Battlefield 6. However, in a recent investor’s earnings call, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed: “we will reveal the game in the spring and deliver the defining Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season.”

Although it’s no revelation hearing that the new Battlefield title will arrive this year, it at least confirms we shouldn’t have to wait too long before more details are revealed.

Since Battlefield 3, all mainline entries in the series have launched in either October or November. Of course, all of this information regarding a release date should be taken with a pinch of salt, as it is possible the game may be pushed back.

Where will Battlefield 6 be set?

Battlefield Desert
EA/DICE
The last two Battlefield titles have been set in the first and second World Wars.

As of yet, EA has not confirmed where the events of Battlefield 6 will take place or the game’s overall setting. This means currently the whole theme of the title is a complete mystery and has left players scratching their heads.

There is speculation that Battlefield 6 will take place in a modern setting as the previous two installments have been based in the past. This was backed by a leak posted to Reddit revealing that Battlefield 6 will be based in a World War 3 setting. However, as with any leak posted by an unknown source, there’s a very high chance the information is incorrect.

Another leak courtesy of industry insider Tom Henderson suggests the game may be a soft reboot of Battlefield 3. Again, this aligns with the idea that DICE is looking to go back to a modern setting and leave the World War one and two themes behind.

Either way, you can guarantee that DICE is closely guarding details of the game’s setting and we’re unlikely to find out more until a teaser or announcement is made.

 Battlefield 6 maps and modes

Battlefield 5 reveal
EA/DICE
Rumors are circulating that Battlefield 6’s maps will be huge and host more players than ever before.

Although we’re still unclear of Battlefield 6’s exact setting, there have been some leaks on what we can expect to see from the game’s maps and modes.

Back in August of 2020, leaker Tom Henderson revealed that fans can expect to see maps designed to fit more than 128 players per match and that 32 versus 32 will be part of the game’s standard playlist.

This leak has been to be proven accurate after a statement by EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson in a recent earnings call: “[Battlefield 6] will bring massive immersive battles to life with more players than ever before.”

Now, it’s safe to say we can expect huge and expansive maps in Battlefield 6 that push the limits of what players expect from an FPS title. This is great news for any Battlefield fans that love the large-scale and war-like game modes the series has become associated with.

We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for any more credible leaks that reveal new information on Battlefield 6’s gameplay and modes.

Battlefield 6 platforms

Battlefield 1 teaser
EA/DICE
Battlefield 6 will be released on both next-gen consoles.

In a statement to GameSpot, EA confirmed Battlefield 6 will making the most of the new hardware and “targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms.”

Therefore, we can safely assume that Battlefield 6 will be releasing on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In terms of the previous generation of consoles, rumors are circulating that a PS4 and Xbox One version of the game is being made by a separate studio. However, EA has not confirmed that this information is true.

Interestingly, EA also revealed why Battlefield 6 was not scheduled to release in 2020. According to the statement, “bringing out Battlefield [in 2020], where the new console base is fairly small, doesn’t really give justice to the potential of the title.”

This seems like a smart decision from EA and DICE as a lot of people are still struggling to buy next-gen consoles in early 2021. Waiting for the units to become more readily available will ensure they maximize sales at the game’s release.

Battlefield 6 battle royale

Battlefield 5 firestorm
EA/DICE
DICE attempted to create a battle royale-style mode in Battlefield 5 called Firestorm.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to hear that DICE is planning on releasing a F2P battle royale alongside Battlefield 6. The overwhelming success of Call of Duty: Warzone is unmatched by any FPS in the genre, and the game has remained popular since its release back in March of 2020.

Industry insider Tom Henderson revealed that DICE was at one point considering making a battle royale title. It’s unclear whether the studio committed to the idea or scrapped it to focus on Battlefield 6.

There’s always a chance Battlefield 6 will simply contain a Battle Royale mode, similar to Battlefield V’s Firestorm. However, it’s more likely they’ll mirror the F2P model of Warzone and develop an entirely separate title to draw players in.

So far, that’s everything we know about DICE’s upcoming FPS title. Hopefully, as the year goes on, more details will emerge from various sources and EA themselves.

We’ll make sure to keep this article updated with all the latest leaks, rumors, and news on Battlefield 6.

So many release dates are uncertain in 2021, but here’s everything we know about the big games fans are looking forward to this year and beyond:

Battlefield 6 | Diablo 2 | GTA 6 | Pokemon Snap | Rainbow Six Quarantine | Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart | Starfield | Horizon Forbidden West | Forza 8 | Elder Scrolls 6 | FIFA 22 | God of War Ragnarok | Hogwarts Legacy