When is Starfield coming out? Everything we know about Bethesda's space based RPG

Bethesda have revealed Starfield as their newest project, the first new role playing game they will have developed in over 25 years, and here's everything we know about it so far.

While many fans are eagerly waiting around for Bethesda to finally reveal The Elder Scrolls 6, the developer – best known for its RPG creations – is working on something very different.

Starfield is a rather mysterious project for the general public, but internal discussions surrounding its concept have reportedly been taking place for up to 10 years. There might not be dragons, there might not be swords, but there seems to be a lot to look forward to.

When is Starfield coming out?

While the concept of Bethesda making the move into space will be very enticing for some gamers, Bethesda's Peter Hines has confirmed that it will be released on the next generation of consoles – as reported by The Telegraph.

"We want to make it very clear to folks that this isn’t what all Bethesda Game Studios look like now," he told the newspaper, when asked about their new projects being named next-gen games. "The next game we are making is Starfield. It is a new IP, it’s a single-player role-playing game that folks understand. And then we’re going to make Elder Scrolls VI.

"They understand the context that this is something different but we want to try it," he added.

Starfield has already been produced in a "playable" form, Bethesda director Todd Howard told Gameslice in June 2018, as reported by PC Gamer. He compared the progress of the project and Elder Scrolls 6, which was in pre-production at that stage – with Howard even suggesting that the new IP was their priority.



The likelihood is that fans will have to wait another two or three years to get their hands on this one. While many fans had hoped that it would make an appearance during the summer of game conventions, it didn't.

What does the Starfield trailer look like?

While the game description clearly distinguishes Starfield from the world of The Elder Scrolls, there is certainly similarities in both games' promotional material.

Here we have the first trailer from the game, which – like many of Bethesda's in the past – doesn't give a whole lot away and is really only designed to build hype. As time goes on, we'll see more fully-fledged teases, reveals, and deep dives, but for now, this is all we have to go on.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUobbpHERh8

What else do we know about Starfield?

This is a project that's around 10 years in the making, Todd Howard told The Guardian. "We’ve been talking about it for a decade, we started putting things on paper five, six years ago, and active development was from when we finished Fallout 4, so two and a half, three years," he said.

In terms of the way the game will play, Howard also revealed that this new role-playing game will have a similar "DNA" to other Bethesda titles, but stressed that there will be clear differences that will set it apart - as reported by Eurogamer.

He explained that there would be "a lot of new systems" in the game that had not been explored in their other games, so fans have a lot of new stuff to look forward to. Not to mention, it's in space. A very different setting to any of Bethesda's other games.

The game has also used SpaceX and Elon Musk for real authenticity, with Howard explaining during E3 that he wants space travel to feel flying in the 1940s – in the sense of being dangerous and but also capturing the desire to explore further throughout the story.

Will Starfield be exclusive to Xbox Series X and Series S?

After Bethesda and it's parent company ZeniMax was acquired by Microsoft in September 2020, many people have been asking if the game will be coming to PlayStation 5 or if it will be exclusive to Xbox's family of consoles.

Unfortunately, we don't know for sure. In a recent Bloomberg interview, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, said that while the company would honor the contracts already in place for games like Deathloop and GhostWire Tokyo, they would handle future titles on a case by case basis.

FUN NOTE: Sony had been negotiating timed exclusivity on Starfield as recently as a few months ago. Going to guess either those talks are done or the price suddenly went way, way up. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) September 21, 2020

This means that there's a possibility, but not a guarantee, that Starfield will be an Xbox exclusive. Ironically enough, former Game Informer Editor Imran Khan revealed on Twitter that Sony was at one point in negotiations with Bethesda to make Starfield a timed-exclusive on PS5.

Obviously those talks fell through and it remains to be seen what happens to the game now.

So, there you have it. That's everything we've heard and seen from Starfield so far and we'll continue to update this story with any more official information and leaked details in the future.