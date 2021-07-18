When is Skate 4 coming out? Latest release date news & announcements

Gamers worldwide didn’t think EA was going to develop a brand new Skate game. But, now since the game’s original announcement, we are learning more about Skate 4 day by day!

Skate 3 was, once upon a time, one of the greatest games to play on the Xbox 360 and PS3, EA’s last iteration of a skateboarding game is an instant classic and is beloved all around the world.

With the last Skate title releasing back in 2010, it felt almost like an ambitious dream that we would ever see another Skate game released.

But, back in 2020 we finally heard news regarding the announcement of a brand-new Skate game being in development, and now we’re patiently awaiting the release date of Skate 4.

When is Skate 4 coming out?

There’s not a lot of news in regards to when the new Skate game will release for gamers worldwide, but, we should hear some more news surrounding the title very soon.

EA have now announced that they’ll be showcasing a little bit about Skate 4 on July 19, but they’ve also noted they’re not quite ready to do a full premier of the game. So, it may be sometime before we get a full-blown trailer and release date.

In the statement, EA noted “we’re not ready for prime time just yet and we won’t be part of the EA Play Live show on Thursday…HOWEVER, we are stoked to share a little something with you all tomorrow.”

For the time being, we’ll have to look forward to this mini reveal, as we could be in store for some insight into how the development process is going so far for Skate 4.

Leaks, news, rumors, and more

The original announcement video about Skate 4 and an update this past January from EA, noting how they’ve opened a separate studio called “Full Circle” to develop the game.

With the central focus of EA being their yearly releases in FIFA and Madden in the next couple of months, we could potentially see more Skate news before the end of the year. That would be nice, as fans are eager to jump onto their boards ASAP!