When is PlayStation's next State of Play? - Dexerto

E3 has not seen Sony take part in their show in over three years, and while their presence was definitely missed this year, we can look forward to PlayStation’s next State of Play sometime soon. Here’s what we know.

E3 2021 is done and dusted with, and we got an ample amount of news about exciting games releasing in the next year or two. From BOTW 2 to Starfield, there are plenty of upcoming games to be excited about if you are a gamer.

However, PlayStation was once again absent this year, opting to continue to stay out of the conference since their last show happened in 2018.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see when Sony’s next showcase is, but we should not have to wait long for one!

When is PlayStation’s next State of Play?

It is hard to say when Sony is going to host their annual summer games showcase this year, as the company has been rather quiet since they held their last State of Play back on May 26.

At the time this was a special viewing of Horizon Forbidden West, as we got a closer look at Aloy and how she differs in this game compared to Zero Dawn. But, Sony should host a State of Play sometime within the next two months, and there is a lot to be excited about.

Last year, PlayStation held a State of Play on August 6, around two months from when E3 would typically be, but keep in mind E3 was canceled last year. So, a rough estimate is that Sony will hold some sort of conference from the middle of July to the beginning of April.

But, with EA Play Live kicking off on July 22, we do not know if Sony is going to set their showcase around this date or not, so it is something to keep your eyes on in the coming weeks.

Games

PlayStation should be bringing some big hitters when they have their conference later this Summer, and they are touted to be the big hitters once again this year out of the three major developers. With this in mind, here are some titles we could see have a moment in the spotlight during the next State of Play.

God of War Ragnarok

The highly anticipated sequel to the massive hit God of War has was first teased last year, and now a recent Sony presentation has teased it may be coming later this year.

There is a lot to talk about with this game, as from the title alone we know Kratos and Atreus are going to be venturing through the end of the world, or better known as Ragnarok.

So, here’s hoping we see some official gameplay and a release date at the next State of Play.

Horizon Forbidden West

Although we just got a showcase for this game during May, we can expect Sony to reveal more about one of their flagship titles at the next event.

After all, Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the best games the PS4 had to offer, and there is no doubt the next one will live up to the hype.

Related News

Spider-Man 2

One of the launch titles of the PS5 was Spider-Man Miles Morales many claimed this game was merely a DLC rather than a brand new Spider-Man title. Now, fans of the fantastic superhero are looking for more Spider-Man and a sequel to the original game could be in the cards for Sony.

Deathloop

It seems this may be Bethesda’s last foray into PS5 exclusives, and this is a shooter that gives off Dishonored vibes, and it aims to be a captivating shooter with some fun mechanics.

Sony’s next State of Play may be one of their biggest yet, and we are amped to hear when this showcase will eventually be!