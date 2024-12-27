When is Path of Exile 2’s full release? Here’s what we know so far

Path of Exile 2‘s early access is now in full swing, but its full release is still not set in stone – here’s everything we know at this point about when it will be.

The early access of Path of Exile 2 has been a great success and has already established itself as a rival to the Diablo series far more than the original PoE did. However, not all of the game is currently playable, with the paid early access only featuring a portion of the final product.

While there’s lots of fun to be had with Path of Exile 2 in its current form, lots of players will be keen to know when it will be out in full. After all, early access is simply the beta and the whole game is yet to follow.

Grinding Gear Games Path of Exile 2 will have at least 12 Character Classes.

Do we know when the full release of Path of Exile 2 will be?

No, a release date for the full version of Path of Exile 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

However, Jonathan Rodgers, game director, has said the full release will arrive after the six-month early access period. In a stream, Rodgers said (at 20:40 of the below video), “At least six months, maybe a little bit more. I certainly don’t want it to take more than a year.”

Early access started on December 6, 2024, so we’d not expect a full release to be until at least May or June 2025. However, based on Rogers’ comments, it could take longer than this.

Therefore, the full version of Path of Exile 2 is most likely to be released at some point during the second half of 2025.

What would a full launch include?

Not all of the game’s content is available during early access. Currently, only three Acts are playable out of a total of six.

Currently, six character classes are playable in early access out of a total of twelve, and each only has two ascendancies whereas every class will have three after full release.

This means that literally half the game will be added to the other half on full release, including the full ending and all possible builds for classes.

This means that literally half the game will be added to the other half on full release, including the full ending and all possible builds for classes.