When is Metroid Prime 4 coming out? Release date, trailer & everything we know

The Metroid franchise is one of the most accomplished names associated with Nintendo. Metroid Prime 4 is the next game slated for release using the ‘Prime’ name, and this easy hub details what we know about it.

Metroid Dread was a great success for Nintendo in 2021, but the next game is the long-awaited return to the Metroid Prime games. The last game to bear the tag was Metroid Prime 3: Corruption released way back in 2007.

It’s been quite some time since fans have been able to sink their teeth into a proper sequel. But that looks to be ending if Metroid Prime 4 hits the shelves. Not too much has been announced or shared regarding the game, but here’s a handy guide to the details available to us.

Metroid Prime 4 release date

At the moment, due to the complications with Metroid Prime 4’s development, there is no concrete date nailed down for the game’s release date. Furthermore, there isn’t even a year planned for the game’s release.

Nintendo could suddenly wow players with a new gameplay trailer and pencil it in for 2022, but we shall have to wait and see.

Metroid Prime 4 trailer

The only actual pictures or videos associated with the Metroid Prime 4 project at present is the ‘First Look’ trailer that debuted at E3 2017. The 42-second trailer doesn’t even really give much away, and the emphasis is on the big Metroid Prime 4 reveal towards the end.

Given that this was a teaser for the first version of Metroid Prime 4, it remains to be seen if the art or design will change between now and its next major trailer.

Metroid Prime 4 project restarted

Despite being announced on June 13, 2017, the project basically disappeared into the wilderness. It was absent from E3 2018, and any other major gaming events since the game’s reveal.

On January 25, 2019, Nintendo’s official YouTube channel posted a video titled “Development Update on Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch.” It featured a 3-minute update from Nintendo’s Entertainment Planning & Development Division General Manager, Shinya Takahashi.

He explained that the “development status of the game is very challenged” and that Nintendo had taken the difficult decision to “restart development from the beginning.”

Metroid Prime 4 platforms

In the game’s only trailer, the video was accompanied by a sentence at the bottom that read: “Now in development for Nintendo Switch.”

Including the franchise’s first title – Metroid in 1986 – all games in the series have been released exclusively on Nintendo consoles. So we’d say with a high degree of certainty that Metroid Prime 4 will only be released on the company’s flagship hardware — the Nintendo Switch.

