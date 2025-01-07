Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 arrives on February 4, bringing players back to medieval Europe. The sequel features everything you’d expect from a medieval RPG with swords, maces, crossbows, and even the early form of guns.

Developed by Warhorse Studios, Kingdom Come Deliverance immediately carved a name for itself by putting historical accuracy and realism at the forefront. Set during real historical events, you play as Henry of Skalitz, a young blacksmith’s apprentice thrown into the world of knights and lords as he seeks revenge against those who murdered his parents.

Article continues after ad

We’re breaking down exactly when KCD2 is set and why you’ll be able to use guns.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 setting explained

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is set in 1403, in early 15th-century Bohemia (the Czech Republic in the modern-day).

As revealed by IGN showing off the first 45 minutes of the game, the prologue mission is set in 1403, and then we pick up with Henry “several weeks earlier” where the story begins.

Article continues after ad

During this period, Bohemia is embroiled in a brutal war after King Wenceslas IV is kidnapped by his brother, Sigismund of Hungary. Sigismund declared himself king and invaded Bohemia with an army of Cumans, pillaging and burning Henry’s hometown at the beginning of the first game.

Article continues after ad

Why Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has guns

Although right in the middle of the late Middle Ages, it’s fully medieval, only featuring the weaponry and technology available at that time – including early firearms. But don’t expect to be mowing down enemies on the battlefield. Although powerful, these primitive gunpowder weapons will be slow and difficult to use so once you’ve fired your shot, you’ll be better off drawing your sword.

The earliest guns are dated back to China in the 1200s, and KCD’s 1403 setting means they were around in Europe but didn’t catch on until later that century.

Article continues after ad

Warhorse Studios

Timeline explained

Kingdom Come Deliverance was also set in 1403 and the sequel picks up almost immediately after. In the epilogue, Sir Hans Capon and Henry are tasked with delivering a letter to Otto von Bergow at Trosky Castle and the credits roll as they ride away.

Article continues after ad

KCD2’s story starts with Henry and Hans on the way to Trosky, and as the story trailer reveals, they’re ambushed on their way there. Whether there’s a time jump following this remains to be seen.

Article continues after ad

Skalitz is raided on March 23, 1403, with Henry returning to bury his parents a day later. After that, it appears the game takes place over no more than a few months as the season never really changes.

It still looks like summer at the start of KCD2, so it seems like Henry and Hans have been on the road for a couple of months at most.

You might have noticed that Henry and Hans look a bit older in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2’s gameplay, but that’s more due to the graphics improving than the game being set significantly later.

Article continues after ad

Henry’s revenge-fuelled adventure will take him to Kuttenburg, the German name for Kutna Hora, where you’ll get to explore an area twice the size of the original game. It’s one of our most anticipated games of 2025 but if you like some fantasy with your medieval, check out everything we know about Obsidian’s Avowed.