When is GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises update out? Start times for regions

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Here is the release time for GTA Online’s massive Criminal Enterprises update when it launches on July 26.

Criminal Enterprises is the upcoming GTA Online update. Included are fixes to the wide-scale griefing issue, new weapons, and new vehicles.

Criminal Enterprises also adds new skydiving events and events similar to Ammunation delivery. A fun little addition is the metal detector. We will provide full patch notes when Rockstar releases them.

For those that can’t wait any longer for the update, here’s the Criminal Enterprises release time in your region.

Criminal Enterprises release time

Take-Two Interactive Criminal Enterprises is GTA Online’s first major update of the year.

Rockstar Games enthusiast Ben revealed a timezone map for most countries based on previous rollout releases for GTA Online. Ben clarified that times are subject to change.

Of course, there are still questions regarding regions like Russia that PlayStation has stopped doing business.

When asked about Russia being banned from GTA and PlayStation, Ben responded, “Take Two have only stopped all new purchases from Russia. They will still get the update.”

Here is a full list of release times

3 a.m. PST

6 a.m. EST

11 a.m. BST

7 a.m. (Brazil)

11 a.m. (Spain)

Noon (Germany)

Noon (France)

1 p.m. (Russia)

1 p.m. (Saudi Arabia)

6 p.m. (China)

7 p.m (South Korea)

7 p.m. (Japan)

3:30 p.m. (India)

8 p.m. (Sydney, Australia)

6 p.m. (Perth, Australia)

10 p.m. (New Zealand)

Follow Ben on Twitter for any changes to the release times.