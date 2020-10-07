 When is Genshin Impact coming to Switch? - Dexerto
When is Genshin Impact coming to Switch?

Published: 7/Oct/2020 12:28 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 12:46

by James Busby
Genshin Impact Switch
miHoYo

Genshin Impact

Nintendo fans have been patiently waiting to delve into the Breath of the Wild inspired world of Genshin Impact. Here’s everything we know about the release date, trailer, and more. 

MiHoYo’s latest free-to-play title, Genshin Impact has proven a huge success both domestically and internationally. Players have been busy exploring the huge sprawling world, collecting colorful characters, fighting their way through monster-filled dungeons, and defeating monolithic bosses.

While certain mechanics and features may be similar to that of Nintendo’s iconic Legend of Zelda series, there are enough differences that make Genshin more than a soulless copy. 

As a result, many Nintendo fans have been wanting to jump into the anime action. Unfortunately, Genshin Impact is currently only available on PS4, PC, iOS, and Android devices. However, the open-world ARPG is scheduled to arrive on the Switch in the future. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release. 

Genshin Impact Switch trailer

In case there was any doubt about Genshin Impact’s release on Switch, you can check out the trailer posited on the official Genshin Impact YouTube Channel. While the reveal trailer doesn’t showcase any Switch gameplay, it does give Nintendo fans a good look at the main character and stunningly beautiful world of Teyvat. 

Genshin Impact Switch release date

Genshin Impact
miHoYo
Nintendo fans will need to wait a little longer before they can begin their adventure.

While miHoYo has yet to give an official release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact, we do know that it is coming to the portable console. During a recent interview with RPG Site, head of miHoYo communications Sam Lai gave the following update:

“The Switch version of Genshin Impact is currently under development. More information regarding Switch beta testing and launch dates will be announced at a later time.”

For now, it looks like Nintendo fans will have to wait a little longer as the dev team continues to optimize the game for Switch. Whether there will be any special promotional events that run alongside the Switch release remains to be seen, but we expect Nintendo fans will receive the same promotional goodies other platforms obtained. 

Of course, for many Switch players, another Breath of the Wild inspired game will be huge, especially since many Zelda fans will be eagerly waiting for the launch of Breath of the Wild 2. Genshin Impact is arguably the closest game that will help to fill this fill the current void. 

Apex Legends

Pathfinder Grapple “buff” in Apex Legends is actually a nerf

Published: 7/Oct/2020 11:44 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 11:46

by Calum Patterson
Pathfinder sad with grapple
Respawn Entertainment

Pathfinder

After months of waiting, Pathfinder mains were excited to try out his new and improved grapple in Apex Legends, following the Aftermarket update. But, it turns out that it wasn’t actually an improvement at all.

Pathfinder’s grapple previously had a much shorter cooldown, only 15 seconds. This meant that in any given engagement, Pathfinder would likely be able to shoot his grapple multiple times.

This was eventually deemed too strong, and the cooldown was increased to 35 seconds, essentially reducing it to one use per engagement (unless it’s a particularly long firefight).

Immediately, Pathfinder mains complained that this was far too long a cooldown, and the character’s pick rate plummeted in Season 5.

apex legends pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder has been a less-than-popular pick since his nerf – and this new update isn’t helping.

Respawn confirmed ahead of the Aftermarket event that Pathfinder would be getting some “love” in the update, and it certainly was a big change. Whether it was “love” or not, is now up for debate though.

Pathfinder’s grapple cooldown now depends on how far the player grapples. A shorter distance = a shorter cooldown. In the patch notes, Respawn explained: “the maximum cooldown is still 35s, but you’re going to have to swing a very long distance to get there.”

This was actually a suggestion that came from Reddit. But, back on Reddit after the update, players are not totally convinced this is really a buff at all, as demonstrated by u/laughie1:

As demonstrated, this rather small distance pre-patch, would result in the standard 35 second cooldown. But, the Cooldown began immediately after the grapple was launched.

Post-patch, 1) the cooldown doesn’t begin until the player lands, and 2) the timer for the length of the grapple continues to increase even after the grapple has disconnected.

As the player explains, “If you get the cooldown to 35 seconds, the countdown starts when you hit the ground, not when you first grapple, basically making your grapple cooldown 4-5 seconds longer then before the “buff”.”

To make matters worse, if you land into a slide, the timer will continue to hold at 35 seconds, and won’t start counting down until you stop sliding.

It’s not clear if this functionality was intended by the developers. They’ve already identified and are working on a fix for a visual bug related to the grapple, but this issue seems to be hard-coded into the new design of the cooldown system.

