When will the new Forza Motorsport be released? Features, next-gen, more

The next Forza Motorsport game promises to be a good one, riding high on the back of Horizon 4's success. Let's take a look at when it's likely to come out, as well as everything we know about the upcoming Forza Motorsport so far.

As regular players of the popular car game will know already, the franchise splits its new titles into two different types, with the Motorsport collection focusing on track races and Horizon offering a much more 'sandbox' open-world experience.

While Turn 10 Studios develop the motorsport games, Playground Games lead the charge on the Horizon front. It is important to note that this new iteration of Forza Motorsport is called simply that, not Forza Motorsport as many expected.

In 2020, as expected, the series returns with another installment of Forza Motorsport, the eighth of its kind. If there's one thing that we know for certain already, it's that the trailers and in-game graphics will be top of the range, but there's a lot more to expect than just that.

When is the next Forza Motorsport game coming out?

If you're used to taking the wheel in Microsoft Studios' wildly popular racing game already, you will know that Forza Motorsport is the confirmed name of the developers' next project and may be released at a similar time to normal.

Typically, Forza games are released at the back end of September, with Horizon 4 released on September 28, 2019, and its predecessor – Motorsport 7 – coming slightly later with an October 3 launch in 2017.

There's still a chance that this schedule remains with the next game, though a recent leak has suggested that we will see the release of Forza Motorsport during February 2021 thanks to uncontrollable events during 2020.

Will Forza Motorsport be available on next-gen consoles?

While nothing has been confirmed so far in terms of a release date, there is one thing we do know – the next generation of video game consoles is on the horizon. Forza Motorsport will indeed be available on Xbox Series X, but in traditional Forza style, it will not feature on the Playstation platform.

A brand new Xbox Series X console will be launched for the "holiday" season of 2020, which will no doubt coincide with the release of Forza as it did when the Xbox One was first revealed.

Forza Motorsport 5, back in 2013, was one of the first games released on the platform. It wouldn't be too surprising to see the same happen again this time around.

Forza Motorsport teaser trailer

Usually, a trailer will be shown off at the annual E3 event, as is tradition for Microsoft Studios – the game's publisher. Back in 2018, the Forza Horizon 4 trailer was played at the presser, but it seems that this won't be occurring with Forza Motorsport.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bfC-vvlbHc

However, with E3 canceled due to the current global situation, the trailer for Forza has instead been released online. While not giving us too much information, the minute-long teaser trailer does give hints towards new game modes, tracks and some of the cars that feature in the upcoming Forza Motorsport.

The annual conference, bringing together developers and fans from almost every corner of the industry, was set to take place between June 9 and June 11. With that said, it was impossible for E3 to take place during the crisis.

Does Forza Motorsport have a new game engine?

In one of the most publicized leaks yet, it seems that Forza Motorsport will be built on an all-new game engine; Unreal Engine 4. If the rumors reported by XboxMag.Net (in French) are correct, it could shake things up considerably for both the Motorsport and Horizon games.

Off-road racing is said to be a particular benefactor of this shift in engine. Should the Horizon series also get the new engine, there could be a significant impact on the entire Horizon game in the next installment.

Forza Motorsport graphics update

It has been confirmed that Forza Motorsport will feature ray tracing, as confirmed by creative director Chris Esaki. He has also stated that players will be able to enjoy impressive visuals across all tracks, games, and environments in the upcoming Forza Motorsport game.

In addition to this, Turn 10 studio architect Chris Tector gave us an insight into how Forza Motorsport will take advantage of the Xbox Series X hardware during an interview with Engadget:

"With the wheels, we no longer have to compromise with those approximations, because they would always end up with this really flat lighting, or there wouldn't be enough light interaction between the wheel and the brake discs and the fender. It's a big, complicated, tight space in there, and now, we're able to actually get a very realistic look to that wheel."

Prior to the inclusion of onboard ray tracing in the next-gen consoles, Tector said that developers used to mimic lighting effects instead of implementing them fully, utilizing tools such as cube maps and static textures.

Thanks to the new next-gen hardware, it seems that we'll be able to enjoy fantastic, no-compromise visual effects and graphics across the board.

Which cars and tracks will feature in Forza Motorsport?

As it is still early days in the development of the game, we are yet to receive a full car or track list for the game. That having been said, there have been some obvious inclusions that we can see from the trailers.

Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca is an obvious inclusion as this is where the majority of the release trailer is 'filmed'. Maple Valley Raceway has also been seen in a number of test plays, seemingly confirming its inclusion in the upcoming Forza Motorsport game.

Forza Motorsport new gameplay features

With the release date for Forza Motorsport being anywhere from a few months to nearly half a year away depending on which rumors you believe, there have been leaks about new features to expect in the game.

Forza is clearly aiming to go back to their motorsport roots with Forza Motorsport, stripping the number from the title to make it clear that this is a complete series reboot.

Features such as dynamic track and tire temperatures have been circulating the rumor mill, along with tracks getting gradually 'rubberized' lap-by-lap as cars pass over it and deposit sticky rubber from their tires.

In a world-first for the Forza Motorsport series of games, rallying and off-road races are set to be included, with SUVs and off-road vehicles playing a pivotal part in this area of the game. Race sizes are also set to be increased, which would make genres such as NASCAR significantly more realistic.

Will Forza Motorsport have a new online multiplayer?

Given that the new Forza Motorsport will be competing with the likes of Gran Turismo, Project Cars 3, and Assetto Corsa Competizione, it is likely that the online multiplayer system will also receive a thorough overhaul.

This is one area that Forza has always been criticized in, with one fan commenting on the launch video itself "Can’t wait to get rammed in the first corner in glorious 4K 60 FPS" echoing the feelings of many players worldwide.

Once we have more information, we will update this article accordingly. Until then, you can keep roaring around racetracks in Forza Motorsport 7 and Horizon 4 and playing the events your way.