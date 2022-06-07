When is E3 2023? Organizers confirm in-person and digital events

The E3 convention may have been canceled for 2022, but the event’s parent company has stated that E3 will return online and in-person in 2023.

Before the global pandemic halted conventions worldwide in 2020, E3 was one of the most anticipated shows for gaming enthusiasts. Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, and more would come together to showcase what they had in store for the future of their platforms.

However, E3 would move to a completely digital event in 2020 and would cancel both the in-person and digital events for 2021 and 2022. Events like Summer Game Fest and platform-specific showcases would continue, but fans of E3 would long for its return.

Luckily, Entertainment Software Association has announced that E3 will return in 2023, and here’s everything we know so far.

E3 returns in 2023

“We’re excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event,” stated ESA president and CEO Stan Pierre-Louis in an interview with The Washington Post.

Pierre-Louis went on to state that ESA wants to get back to connecting in person and stated, “Covid has been a driving factor for anyone who conducts physical events for the past three years.”

When is E3 2023? Start date coming soon

As of right now, ESA has yet to announce the official dates for E3 2023. The dates for the event are usually announced at the conclusion of each year’s event. Since there hasn’t been an E3 in three years, there hasn’t been a routine time to announce the event.

That being said, E3 has historically taken place around the second week in June.

We will continue to update this article as more information regarding the convention is announced. Until then, it’s time to prep for the first E3 convention since 2019.