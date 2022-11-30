Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on a plethora of consoles and it’s now on its way to Mac gamers with the game’s next update. But when is Disney Dreamlight Valley coming to Mac? We have all the answers here.

Since Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in its early access stage, updates with exciting new content are constantly being introduced to the popular cozy game. One such update includes more than just new content, as it will provide accessibility for all those Mac gamers desperate to join the adorable Disney life sim.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has now announced that it will be made available on Mac, but when will it be gracing your computer screens? We have precisely when you can expect Disney Dreamlight Valley to arrive on your Mac.

When will Disney Dreamlight Valley come to Mac?

In a highly anticipated Twitter announcement, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s developers revealed that the game will be coming to Mac on December 6, 2022.

This is in line with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s second major update, this time introducing a new Toy Story realm along with characters, a Star Path, quests, and perhaps new recipes and decorations to make use of.

It seems all players will soon be able to save Dreamlight Valley and help out their favorite Disney character no matter their platform of choice.

That’s when you can expect Disney Dreamlight Valley to come to Mac. While waiting for it to arrive and the new update to surface along with it, get prepared by checking out some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

