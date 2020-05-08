When is Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla coming out? Dates, locations, more

The next installment of the mega-popular Assassin's Creed franchise has finally been revealed by Ubisoft. Here's everything we know about Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, including info on the release date, locations, gameplay, and much more.

Fans of the Ubisoft games will know all too well that the last game in this series was released back in 2018, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, and have been eager to get their hands on the new title since rumors began to spread in January.

Following many of the rumors and leaks, Ubisoft finally revealed some info of the latest Assassin's Creed themselves with their April 29 live stream hosted by popular graphic designer BossLogic, who created incredible artwork for the new game, and confirmed the new release would be set in the Viking era.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla release date & trailer

While the next Assassin's Creed title has not yet been given an exact launch date, Ubisoft has revealed that the game is now set to be released during the 2020 Holiday window, likely sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Following Valhalla's initial reveal, they gave fans a first look at the game during the Xbox Series X event on May 7 with a brand-new trailer, also confirming that it is being developed with next-gen consoles in mind.

The First Look Gameplay trailer consists of plenty of action while sharing a glimpse at the world that fans can expect to enjoy when Valhalla drops. You can watch the full Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qloV1QSgi7g

What locations will be in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Valhalla is set to take place during England's Dark Ages in the 9th century. Players will be able to travel between four major English kingdoms during that time period, Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia, and Mercia, according to Creative Director Ashraf Ismail.

Specific cities such as London, Winchester, and York, as well as smaller towns, should also be included for the game's launch, and it is said that Norway will also play a major role as your character's homeland in the story, with the potential to travel between the two countries.

Although Norway and England are set to make up the core of the map, Ismail claimed that the world will still have many surprises in store that won't be shared with AC fans quite yet. Popular attractions such as Stonehenge have also been teased in the latest trailer.

Advertisement

Assassin's Creed Valhalla story and characters

Since the story of Ezio Auditore came to a close in Revelations, every Assassin's Creed title has introduced a new leading character. For Valhalla, the protagonist will be a Viking named Eivor, that can be played as male or female and customized to fans' liking. Eivor's story will show the character leaving their war-ravaged home country and leading their clan to the shores of England.

Their arrival will be met with resistance from the Saxon forces, led by King Alfred of Wessex, and players will encounter some Assassins along Eivor's journey, before aiding them in the classic conflict against the Templars that the series is best known for.

Similar to titles such as Origins and Odyssey, Ubisoft will be taking inspiration from Norse Mythology and many of the historical figures or even gods could play crucial roles in the game's main storyline.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay

As it is set during the Viking era, fans of the series can expect to wield some powerful dual-wield weapons such as classic combat axes, swords & shields, and much more.

More unique gameplay features are set to be added to the Assassin's Creed franchise with the release of Valhalla, such as Raids, growing your settlements, and the ability to expand your political power and influence in-game.

Ubisoft revealed that there would more "Advanced RPG mechanics" compared to previous titles, and would provide players with multiple paths to take during their playthrough.

Valhalla will also contain many of the aspects that Assassin's Creed fans have come to love such as naval travel, stealth gameplay, and the return of hidden blades following their absence in Odyssey.

As for now, it is unclear just what else the Nordic-based release will include, however, Ubisoft has already revealed plenty to get fans of the series even more hyped for Valhalla.