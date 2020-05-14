What will Assassin's Creed Valhalla's map look like? Locations, more

The twelfth installment of the popular Assassin’s Creed series has finally been revealed and will be set during the Viking era. Here’s what we know so far about Valhalla’s map, locations, and more.

Since Ubisoft first announced Valhalla on April 29, many fans have been curious as to where exactly the story will take place.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will mark the first time that the series will be set during the Viking Era, and will follow the clan leader Eivor on raids across the nordic seas.

Advertisement

What will the map look like in AC Valhalla?

While little is known about the exact scale of the map, Valhalla is confirmed to take place across multiple countries such as England and Norway, and will likely offer a variety of terrain and areas to explore.

Two of the franchise’s most recent games, Odyssey and Origins, have delivered some of the largest maps in the series so far, leading and you can expect it to be no different in Valhalla.

Advertisement

Ubisoft has also revealed that, although naval warfare will not be as prevalent as it was in titles such as Black Flag, due to the era that Valhalla was set in, players will still have their fair share of sailing to do. This suggests that the map will likely include many large seas and rivers for fans to test out those Viking longboats.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Locations

As Valhalla's storyline is set in the 9th century during England's Dark Ages, Assassin’s Creed fans will be able to travel between four major English kingdoms during that time period; Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia, and Mercia, according to Creative Director Ashraf Ismail.

Specific cities such as London, Winchester, and York will also be included on the map, with smaller towns and settlements scattered elsewhere. It is said that Norway will also play a major role as your character's homeland in the story and players will be expected to travel between the two countries at some point during the game.

Advertisement

Although Norway and England are set to make up the core of the map, Ismail also shared that Ubisoft still has many surprises in store for AC fans, which will likely be revealed closer to launch date.

What are the settlements and landmarks in Valhalla?

Some popular attractions such as Stonehenge have already been confirmed in Valhalla's gameplay reveal trailer, however, based on previous AC titles, the final game will have much more iconic landmarks on the map, with Hadrian's Wall also rumored to be featured.

Similar to Monteriggioni in Assassin’s Creed 2, players will be able to make some of the newly-found locations their own, with Ubisoft introducing a new Settlements feature that will be arriving in Valhalla.

Here’s your home in England.



Spend a lazy Sunday fishing at the docks, consult with your war chief, or check on your people.

Home is where the heart is 🖤#AssassinsCreedValhalla pic.twitter.com/id0pIKU7fW — Ashraf Ismail (@AshrafAIsmail) May 12, 2020

Advertisement

These settlements will allow players to upgrade different facilities around different points of the map and Valhalla dev Ashraf Ismail recently shared the first look at one of the main English settlements for the new Assassin's Creed.

For more information on the story, characters, trailers, and expected release dates you can check out our Assassin's Creed Valhalla hub here.