Hitman 3: Year 3 content roadmap, updates, Elusive Targets, more

Hitman 3 is now in it’s Year 3 roadmap as developer IO Interactive has announced new content, game modes and further updates to its 2021 stealth title.

The Hitman series was originally launched for PC in 2000, and has been the face of the stealth gaming genre for over two decades. But despite some missteps along the way, the series’ reboot in 2016 has seen it gain new critical acclaim.

And now the final chapter of the new World of Assassination trilogy is receiving a hefty number of updates. Here’s everything you need to know about what’s in store for Agent 47 throughout 2023.

IO Interactive The stealth series’ latest trilogy comes to an end with Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 Year 3 content – roadmap

IO Interactive revealed the Year 3 roadmap for Hitman 3 back in March, detailing the new content coming to the game throughout the 2023. A rough outline of the year’s updates was revealed here, as well as a more focused one for Spring. As 2023 goes on, the developer will reveal more roadmaps and updates closely associated with the current season.

Here is the content coming to Hitman 3 throughout 2023:

The summer content roadmap for Hitman 3 includes new featured contracts created by the community, a new challenge that allows you to unlock a suit, and a major patch coming on August 17.

It also features some highly-requested DLC that the community has been requesting for a while. This includes the Trinity Pack which was originally a preorder pack, and the Sarajevo Six missions which have been a PS4 exclusive in the original game since 2016. Both of these will be available to purchase as premium content on August 17th.

Meanwhile, mission-exclusive suits the VIP Patient and Tropical Islander will also become available to unlock for use in any mission, provided players can beat the associated challenge with it. Similarly to the Spring roadmap, plenty of new featured contracts are also available to complete throughout the summer.

Hitman Year 3 – Summer elusive targets

As is usually the case with new Hitman content, a plethora of elusive targets will also be available to beat. These missions are re-runs of existing elusive target contracts, and they’ll only be available in-game for a limited time. Here is the full list:

The Gunrunner June 16 – June 26 The Stowaway June 23 – July 3 The Procurers June 30 – July 10 The Ex-Dictator July 14 – July 24 The Appraiser July 21 – July 31 The Iconoclast July 28 – August 7 The Politician August 25 – September 1 The Chameleon September 1 – September 11 The Ascensionist September 8 – September 18

Hitman 3 is available on all major platforms (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch).